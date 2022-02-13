2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Anderson Dominates

It was all Jason Anderson at Anaheim 3. Anderson was the fastest qualifier in the afternoon, led every lap of his Heat race, got the holeshot in the Main Event, and led every lap on his way to his second victory of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship season. Anderson, the 2018 Supercross Champion, was hounded the entire Main Event by 2020 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. Tomac made on serious charge early on, but a close call in the whoops caused Tomac to dial back his charges through the obstacle, costing Tomac his strongest suit of the night. Tomac was never closer than two seconds behind Anderson from lap 7 until the finish of the 22-lap race.

Justin Barcia returned to the podium for the first time since opening the season with a pair of P3 finishes. Barcia inherited P3 from Marvin Musquin after Musquin tangled with a lapper on lap 11. Musquin eventually finished in P5 behind Malcolm Stewart. Stewart now has five top-five finishes in six rounds.



Tomac retains the red plate going into Minneapolis, with Anderson taking P2 in the standings away from Chase Sexton. Sexton had a lackluster P8 start and improved just one position by the finish. Anderson sits 12 points behind Tomac, with Sexton trailing Anderson by six points.

Dylan Ferrandis took P6, losing a spot to Musquin on the penultimate lap. Defending champion Cooper Webb (P8), Aaron Plessinger (P9), and Justin Brayton (P10) filled out the top 10.

Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for info on viewing the Minneapolis round.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 134 (2W, 4P, 5 T5) Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 122 (2W, 3P, 4 T5) Chase Sexton, Honda, 116 (1W, 3P, 4 T5) Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 112 (1P, 5 T5) Justin Barcia, GasGas, 110 (3P, 3 T5) Cooper Webb, KTM, 103 (1P, 2 T5) Marvin Musquin, KTM, 98 (2 T5) Ken Roczen, Honda, 92 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 92 (1P, 2 T5) Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 81 (1P, 1 T5) Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 72 Shane McElrath, KTM, 59 Max Anstie, KTM, 54 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 48 Justin Brayton, Honda, 46 Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37 Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 31 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27 Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23 Justin Bogle, KTM, 23 Alex Martin, Yamaha, 20 Josh Hill, KTM, 13 Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12 Justin Starling, GasGas, 11 Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9 Cade Clason, Honda, 8 Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3 Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2 Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results