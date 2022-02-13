2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Anderson Dominates

2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results Coverage: Jason Anderson
Winner Jason Anderson

It was all Jason Anderson at Anaheim 3. Anderson was the fastest qualifier in the afternoon, led every lap of his Heat race, got the holeshot in the Main Event, and led every lap on his way to his second victory of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship season. Anderson, the 2018 Supercross Champion, was hounded the entire Main Event by 2020 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. Tomac made on serious charge early on, but a close call in the whoops caused Tomac to dial back his charges through the obstacle, costing Tomac his strongest suit of the night. Tomac was never closer than two seconds behind Anderson from lap 7 until the finish of the 22-lap race.

2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Anderson, Tomac, Barcia
A3 Podium

Justin Barcia returned to the podium for the first time since opening the season with a pair of P3 finishes. Barcia inherited P3 from Marvin Musquin after Musquin tangled with a lapper on lap 11. Musquin eventually finished in P5 behind Malcolm Stewart. Stewart now has five top-five finishes in six rounds.


Tomac retains the red plate going into Minneapolis, with Anderson taking P2 in the standings away from Chase Sexton. Sexton had a lackluster P8 start and improved just one position by the finish.  Anderson sits 12 points behind Tomac, with Sexton trailing Anderson by six points.

Dylan Ferrandis took P6, losing a spot to Musquin on the penultimate lap. Defending champion Cooper Webb (P8), Aaron Plessinger (P9), and Justin Brayton (P10) filled out the top 10.

Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for info on viewing the Minneapolis round.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc. 

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 134 (2W, 4P, 5 T5)
  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 122 (2W, 3P, 4 T5)
  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 116 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 112 (1P, 5 T5)
  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 110 (3P, 3 T5)
  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 103 (1P, 2 T5)
  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 98 (2 T5)
  8. Ken Roczen, Honda, 92 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 92 (1P, 2 T5)
  10. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 81 (1P, 1 T5)
  11. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 72
  12. Shane McElrath, KTM, 59
  13. Max Anstie, KTM, 54
  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 48
  15. Justin Brayton, Honda, 46
  16. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37
  17. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 31
  18. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
  19. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
  20. Justin Bogle, KTM, 23
  21. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 20
  22. Josh Hill, KTM, 13
  23. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
  24. Justin Starling, GasGas, 11
  25. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
  26. Cade Clason, Honda, 8
  27. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3
  28. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
  29. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
  7. Chase Sexton, Honda
  8. Cooper Webb, KTM
  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  10. Justin Brayton, Honda
  11. Ken Roczen, Honda
  12. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
  13. Max Anstie, KTM
  14. Shane McElrath, KTM
  15. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
  17. Justin Bogle, KTM
  18. Justin Starling, GasGas
  19. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda
  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  21. Cade Clason, Honda
  22. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki

 

 

 

