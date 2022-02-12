2022 Honda CBR500R ABS First Look [6 Fast Facts for Sportbike Riding]

The Motos and Friends Podcast from Ultimate Motorcycling is brought to you by the new Suzuki Hayabusa. Led by the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, the new Hayabusa stays true to its iconic design, with its straighter, sharper lines making it the most aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Take a look at the ultimate sportbike at Suzukicycles.com, or of course you can swoop into your nearest dealer and check it out in person; you will be absolutely astonished.

This week Don Williams takes us for a ride on the all new Indian FTR R Carbon. Of course the new iteration of Indian has brought us some excellent cruisers and touring machines—the company is clearly serious. Yet, interestingly, it seems that Indian clearly wants to branch out …a lot.

The new 1200cc V-twin FTR shows the world just how seriously the company is getting with the sport side of its business, and indeed, the FTR was the machine ridden to Championship victory by Lady Racer Patricia Fernandez. Riding her Saddlemen sponsored FTR to win last year’s Superhooligan class of the Bagger Racing League, Patricia proved that the FTR can consistently make it to the top step of the podium.

The second part of this week’s podcast is the 3rd part of George Puckhaber’s travelogue. We’ve already heard how he travelled down to the end of the South American continent and back, and now he recounts his recent trip to the far East—to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. This time he didn’t ride his BMW 1200 GS…