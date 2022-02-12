2022 Honda CBR500R ABS First Look [6 Fast Facts for Sportbike Riding]

The sportiest of the Honda 500 twins is back with updates to increase performance while only raising the price by $200. While not a supersport motorcycle, the 2022 Honda CBR500R does feature a fairing and low-rise clip-ons. We already talked about the prospect of these changes in October when the 2022 CB500 lineup was revealed in Europe. However, we don’t always get exactly the same motorcycles they do in Europe. As a reminder, all the photos in this story are of an accessorized European version of the 2022 Honda CBR500R. Now, let’s see what’s new.
- Instead of a single 320mm disc, the 2022 Honda CBR500R has a pair of 296mm discs. They are radially mounted and feature four-piston Nissin calipers. ABS is standard.
- The discs are bolted to a new wheel. Actually, both ends get new cast-aluminum five-spoke wheels. They’re lighter, which makes handling more agile. Plus, there’s less resistance to acceleration, as well as reduced inertia to overcome when braking.
- The rear wheel rolls inside a new swingarm. Honda engineers lightened the swingarm by two pounds while retaining the same level of strength.
- A new Showa SFF-BP inverted fork tops off the changes to the front end of the new CBR500R. The 41mm fork features separate damping functions in each fork leg, plus big-piston damping rods for more precise action.
- Returning is the agreeable 471cc parallel twin. It’s matched with a six-speed transmission, and a clutch with assist and slipper functions.
- There are two color choices for the 2022 Honda CBR500R: Grand Prix Red and Sword Metallic Silver. You should be able to check out the sport motorcycle in person this month at a helpful Honda dealer.
2022 Honda CBR500R ABS Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Diamond-shaped steel tube
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 423 pounds
- Colors: Grand Prix Red; Sword Silver Metallic
2022 Honda CBR500R ABS Price: $7199 MSRP