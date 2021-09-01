2022 Honda CB500 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts + 32 Photos)

Honda has released a first look at the 2022 Honda CB500 lineup—the CB500F naked standard, CB500X adventure motorcycle, and CBR500R faired sportbike. Already sharing many parts, the three CB500s also enjoy matching upgrades, at least in Europe. Let’s check out the new goodies.
- The CB500s get the same Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork as found on the CB650R and CBR650R. Swapping out the old standard fork with these sophisticated units should significantly positively affect the handling. The off-roadable CB500X and sportier CBR500R should most reap the benefits of a more robust fork assembly.
- Dual discs replace the old single-disc brake setup. Check out those radially mounted Nissin calipers and 296mm discs. This improved braking dovetails nicely with the upgraded fork.
- The 2022 Honda CB500F and CBR500R get a new front wheel. Both 17-inchers, the new wheel is a Y-spoke aluminum design that cuts weight. The CB500X’s 19-inch adventure-ready front wheel remains unchanged.
- A new swingarm is fitted to the three CB500s. According to Honda, the 2022 swingarm is lighter, more flexible laterally, and stiffer rotationally. An insider tells us that the change will “improve handling and cornering performance.”
- For Euro, where A2 power regulations hold sway, there’s are new EFI settings. The power hits the maximum 45 horsepower maximum. However, the motor will now put out more torque.
- Honda gave us a peek into how the sales of the CB500s break down in Europe. Almost half of the buyers get the CB500F, while nearly a third go with the CB500X. The CBR500R makes up the remainder of sales—about 18 percent.
- There are lots of new colors for the 2022 Honda CB500F, CB500X, and CBR500R. To start, all three models are available in Grand Prix Red—a good start. The CB500F is also available in Pearl Smoky Gray, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Dusk Yellow. The CB500X and CBR500R can be had in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, with CB500X buyers also having access to Pearl Organic Green. Yes, Honda uses “Mat” rather than “Matte.”
- We don’t know if these changes will apply to the 2022s in the United States. Sometimes the updates happen simultaneously, such as with the Honda Grom last year, and other times we must wait an extra year, as in the case of the Honda Monkey. We can tell you that sooner is better than later!
We have tested the Honda CB500F, CB500X, and CBR500R.
2022 Honda CB500 Lineup Photo Gallery