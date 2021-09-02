2022 Best In The Desert Schedule: Off-Road Championship Series

The six-round 2022 Best In The Desert schedule is set to kick-off on January 6-8 at Parker, Ariz., with the Parker 250. As has been the case since early 2021, the schedule is always subject to change due to ever-evolving government regulations.

The series runs once a month from January to April, with the iconic Adelanto Grand Prix on March 17-20 serving as a Spring highlight.

“We are very excited about the 2022 schedule,” Best In The Desert CMO Bryan Folks said. “A lot of hard work and thought have gone into it. We’ve worked hard to provide a wide variety of events to not only challenge our racers, but also a schedule that considers racing budgets and costs. In the end, we feel our racers will be tested thoroughly, and whoever comes out on top will be deserving of a Best In The Desert series championship.”

After a late-Spring/early-Summer break of over three months, the series resumes with the legendary Vegas to Reno race on August 10-13. The series finale is a new race—the Battle Born 200 in Ely, Nevada, on September 22-25.

Much like the Monster Energy Cup in Supercross, there’s one more chance for racers to test their mettle. In the case of the 2022 Best In The Desert Championship Series, that means the World Hare & Hound Championship race in Tonopah, Nevada, on November 4-6.

“Bringing back some of the traditional Casey creations and building a few new Traditions, racers will see some new and exciting events,” Best In The Desert Race Operations Manager Jeff Phillips explains. “We are always looking at each race to find ways to make each one more enjoyable and more challenging for our racers.”

Photography by Ken Hill

2022 Best In The Desert Championship Series Schedule

January 6-8: Parker 250, Parker, AZ

February 17-20: UTV Legends Championship, Laughlin, NV

March 17-20: Adelanto Grand Prix, Adelanto, CA

April 28-30: Silver State 300, Alamo, NV

August 10-13: Vegas to Reno, Las Vegas, NV

September 22-25: Battle Born 200, Ely, NV

November 4-6: World Hare & Hound Championship, Tonopah, NV