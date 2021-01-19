Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Reviews 2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

Perhaps I’m a bi-biker; my procrastination so far in my moto-life is whether I’m an urban chickadee or wannabe MotoGP racer. When I laid eyes on the 2019 Honda CB500F ABS, it was definitely the racy blood that reared its head. Anyway, as long as we’re on two wheels, then we’re on the inside of that club and have found the key to The Good Life.

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Price

When I first saw the Honda CB500F, it struck me as a stallion. It has an eager stance with pricked-up ears, angular lines, brushed gold engine casings, and a standout red tank. The naked face of the 2019 Honda CB500F is attractive and practical. From the front, thanks to the headlight nacelle, I was reminded of the face of the Predator.

This style of motorcycle can be intimidating. However, once I got my leg over, I found I was housed in a nice position. I was leaning forward naturally, yet not thrown into a fully committed race-position. The tank sits well. I find some sportbikes push into my gut and encroach upon my space—the CB500F doesn’t do that. The mirrors, as usual with Honda, give a clear view.

The seat is comfortable with plenty of room behind me for extra butt, if this COVID climate has you on that bandwagon. The pillion seat is higher up and is actually a seat, not just a little pad, furnished with a nice loose-fitting grab-strap at the front for easy reach. The rear seat is easily lifted off to reveal a little store-space, which takes a small bottle of water and gives access to fuses and a tool pouch.

2019 Honda CB500F Review: MSRP

The oblong dash is situated in just the right spot for instant information. It happily includes a rev counter, while displaying my selected gear in the middle of a circle. Additionally, there is a well-defined fuel level, odometer, and trip meter for my viewing pleasure. Below this, nestled amongst the handlebar, cables, and wires is a pop of color. Aesthetically pleasing spanky blue caps on top of the fork sliders—I liked this racy touch.

This Moto is well proportioned and balanced like a beaut. For me—5’6” with a 29-inch inseam—when I’m only on my toes, it puts confidence questions in my head. However, because the Honda CB500F is not top-heavy and is so harmoniously balanced, maneuvering at slow speed in gas stations and parking lots has been a good experience.

With a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, the 2019 Honda CB500F is obligingly responsive. Its power delivery has a positive feel and is not snatchy. I wouldn’t say it has a sense of urgency, but it is aggressive enough and has good acceleration for overtaking on the freeways. However, the power delivery is cordial and does not dishearten new or intermediate riders. Good riding was made great because I was happy to challenge myself into keeping up with my friends in the twisties—and on the straightaways.

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Specs

Speaking of that, I was riding on a straight road—zero traffic, no junctions. Off went I from 4th gear shifting affirmatively up into 6th; throttle twisted to the stop and accelerating cheerfully. Focused a little too keenly on my speed and revs, thinking that when I get to the maximum, then I’d melt down on the tank to see if there was any more speed to be had. Flashing red and blue lights rather rudely cut me short just as I spied 99mph on the clock. I had no desire to be picked up by the fuzz, and luckily for me, the radar was not switched on. The warning was heeded. So, the CB500F’s top speed is unproven by me at this time, but I can say it’s more than enough.

The gearbox is user-friendly. I could hold on in first gear for some welcome get-up-and-go that kept me with my riding buddies. The powerband is broad, so I didn’t feel the need to rev up to the redline. Neutral can often be like sending out a search party on some bikes, but the CB500F almost slipped into neutral for me, though never unexpectedly. I found the transmission reassuring; minimal movements are required to change gears.

The CB500F handling is neutral, heading through curves intuitively. The feel is balanced, making it easy to focus on the road—nothing sloppy happening, Honda CB500F does precisely what I ask of it. The Michelin Road 5 tires worked well without me having to think about them. They are stable right from cold, which makes me confident when accelerating and braking. I did not experience any questionable moments of grip.

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Sport Motorcycle Beginner

Honda modestly equipped the CB500F with a 41mm fork and a linkage-assisted shock that has spring preload adjustability—there are no damping adjustments. As is appropriate for a sporting motorcycle, the Honda’s suspension is firm but not hard. It cushions me well over uneven road surfaces, taking the bumps in its stride.

The brakes are brilliant. Honda stepped up to CB500F braking duties with aplomb. The front and rear single disc brakes hauled me to a stop really quickly with confidence-inspiring control. Engine braking is instant and smooth. ABS is optional, and I strongly recommend spending the extra $300.

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Motorcycle Test

The horn wasn’t really horny enough for me—a bit of a whispery peep. My preference is for a louder parp that will make people jump to attention. Having said that, the horn button is larger than usual and positioned a tad high for easy access; in fact, all of the controls are spot on regarding placement.

Honda has created the perfect motorcycle for encompassing a wide variety of riding enjoyment, whether learning, improving, or simply enjoying some speed. It’s all combined with a beautiful aesthetic appearance at a good price. Quality performance without demanding constant attention; the 2019 Honda CB500F ABS will no doubt enhance your passion.

Photography by Don Williams

RIDING STYLE

2019 Honda CB500F ABS Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 471cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist and slipper
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: 41mm forks w/ spring preload adjustability; 4.3 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
  • Wheels: Y-spoke aluminum
  • Tires: Michelin Road 5
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
  • Rake: 25.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 420 pounds
  • Colors: Grand Prix Red

2019 Honda CB500F ABS Price: $6499

2019 Honda CB500F Review Photo Gallery

 

 

 

Previous article2021 Houston 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (19 Fast Facts)
Avatar
Teejay Adams

Related Posts

Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

Honda CRF110F EFI Long-Term Test: 11-Year-Old Tested

Ben Karsian -
0
When we got a hold of the 2019 Honda CRF110F, we were reluctant to give it back. Test rider Ben Karsian was cutting his...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 200 Duke Test: An Expert’s View For Sport Riding

Arthur Coldwells -
0
After years of riding some of the most powerful motorcycles available, I’d really forgotten how much fun small bikes can be, especially on the...
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Tourmaster Solution WP Boots Review (New Edition for Touring)

Don Williams -
0
The Tourmaster Solution WP boot line has been around for over a decade, and the latest iteration is the best yet. It is simple,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts—Upright Sportbike)

Don Williams -
0
Aprilia wasn’t even cagey when debuting the 2021 RS 660 to us. They came right out and admitted that a Tuono version was in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and More

Don Williams -
0
In the seven years since its introduction, the Yamaha Bolt has gone through various guises. The original Bolt debuted with the R-Spec alongside it....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2021 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
Light weight, a torquey single-cylinder powerplant, and compact dimensions make the 2021 Honda CB300R a highly capable urban motorcycle. The upright standard is part...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

Teejay Adams -
0
Perhaps I’m a bi-biker; my procrastination so far in my moto-life is whether I’m an urban chickadee or wannabe MotoGP racer. When I laid...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Houston 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (19 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Looking at the results of the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, I’m reminded of what futurist Jamais Cascio said,...
Read more
Commentary

Team RB Freestyle Randie and Birdman Motorcycle Stunt Riders

Guest Post -
0
Hello Rider Readers, It’s Randie Raige of Team RB Freestyle here! Come take an inside look at tandem stunt riding with me. That’s right, two...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Aprilia Tuono V4 has earned a reputation for being an uncompromisingly high-performance upright sportbike. Note that we didn’t say naked, as it has...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Lineup First Look: Adventure and Travel

Don Williams -
0
Sporting two touring-oriented ADV motorcycles, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT lineup returns with some motor and electronics package updates, and a bit more....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 American Flat Track Schedule: 17 AFT Rounds Planned

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 American Flat Track schedule has been revealed, and it features 17 rounds running from March to October, and coast-to-coast. There are four...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling