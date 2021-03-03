2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom On Their Way

As we predicted, the new versions of the Honda NC750X and Grom are making it to the United States. We told you about the significantly upgraded NC750X in November, and it is here as the 2021 Honda NC750X. Back in October, we debuted the new Grom. In its case, the latest miniMoto arrives in showrooms as the 2022 Honda Grom.

2021 Honda NX750X First Look
2021 Honda NC750X

We have included refined spec sheets, as the US numbers are slightly different than those in Europe. However, the differences between the Euro versions and the American editions aren’t worth losing any sleep over. As linked above, we have a full rundown of what’s new with each model.

We only have photos of the European versions of the NX750X, as supplied by American Honda. The Grom photos are of the US model.

2022 Honda Grom First Look
2022 Honda Grom

The big update is that we have prices and the color choices for the 2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom, plus their variants—DCT for the NC750X, and ABS for the Grom.

2021 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 745cc

  • Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm

  • Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc

  • Transmission: 6-speed (DCT: Fully automatic 6-speed w/ multiple modes, plus a manual shift mode)

  • Clutch: Manual w/ assist and slipper functions (DCT: Fully automatic)

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Diamond w/ steel tube

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 41mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5

  • Tires: Dunlop Trailmax D609

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: 2-channel standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 60.0 inches

  • Rake: 27 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat height: 31.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

  • Curb weight: 472 Pounds (DCT: 493 pounds)

  • Color: Grand Prix Red

2021 Honda NC750X Price: $8199 MSRP

2021 Honda NC750X DCT Price: $8999 MSRP

2022 Honda Grom Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 124cc

  • Bore x stroke: 50 x 63.1mm

  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 4.3 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

  • Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

  • Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5

  • Tires: Vee Rubber

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 12

  • Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

  • Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 3.2 inches

  • Seat height: 30.0 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons

  • Curb weight: 227 pounds (ABS: 231 pounds)

COLORS

  • Standard: Matte Black Metallic; Queen Bee Yellow; Pearl White

  • ABS color: Gayety Red

PRICES

2022 Honda Grom Price: $3399 MSRP

2022 Honda Grom ABS Price: $3399 MSRP

2021 Honda NC750X Image Gallery

2022 Honda Grom Image Gallery

