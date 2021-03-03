2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom On Their Way

We only have photos of the European versions of the NX750X, as supplied by American Honda. The Grom photos are of the US model.The big update is that we have prices and the color choices for the 2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom, plus their variants—DCT for the NC750X, and ABS for the Grom.
2021 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT SpecsENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 745cc
- Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed (DCT: Fully automatic 6-speed w/ multiple modes, plus a manual shift mode)
- Clutch: Manual w/ assist and slipper functions (DCT: Fully automatic)
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Diamond w/ steel tube
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 41mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
- Tires: Dunlop Trailmax D609
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: 2-channel standard
- Wheelbase: 60.0 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 31.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 472 Pounds (DCT: 493 pounds)
- Color: Grand Prix Red
2021 Honda NC750X DCT Price: $8999 MSRP
2022 Honda Grom SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 124cc
- Bore x stroke: 50 x 63.1mm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5
- Tires: Vee Rubber
- Front tire: 120/70 x 12
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 12
- Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($200)
- Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 227 pounds (ABS: 231 pounds)
- Standard: Matte Black Metallic; Queen Bee Yellow; Pearl White
- ABS color: Gayety Red
2022 Honda Grom ABS Price: $3399 MSRP