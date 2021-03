2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom On Their Way

2021 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT Specs

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm

Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed (DCT: Fully automatic 6-speed w/ multiple modes, plus a manual shift mode)

Clutch: Manual w/ assist and slipper functions (DCT: Fully automatic)

Final drive: Chain

Frame: Diamond w/ steel tube

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 41mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5

Tires: Dunlop Trailmax D609

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: 2-channel standard

Wheelbase: 60.0 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 31.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: 472 Pounds (DCT: 493 pounds)

Color: Grand Prix Red

2022 Honda Grom Specs

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 124cc

Bore x stroke: 50 x 63.1mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5

Tires: Vee Rubber

Front tire: 120/70 x 12

Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($200)

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons

Curb weight: 227 pounds (ABS: 231 pounds)

Standard: Matte Black Metallic; Queen Bee Yellow; Pearl White

ABS color: Gayety Red

2021 Honda NC750X Image Gallery

2022 Honda Grom Image Gallery

As we predicted, the new versions of the Honda NC750X and Grom are making it to the United States. We told you about the significantly upgraded NC750X in November, and it is here as the 2021 Honda NC750X. Back in October, we debuted the new Grom . In its case, the latest miniMoto arrives in showrooms as the 2022 Honda Grom.We have included refined spec sheets, as the US numbers are slightly different than those in Europe. However, the differences between the Euro versions and the American editions aren’t worth losing any sleep over. As linked above, we have a full rundown of what’s new with each model.We only have photos of the European versions of the NX750X, as supplied by American Honda. The Grom photos are of the US model.The big update is that we have prices and the color choices for the 2021 Honda NC750X and 2022 Honda Grom, plus their variants—DCT for the NC750X, and ABS for the Grom.