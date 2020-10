2021 Honda Grom First Look: 5-Speed and More HP

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Maximum horsepower: 9.7 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 7.7 ft-lbs @ 5500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Starting: Electric

Fueling: EFI

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5

Tires: Vee Rubber

Front tire: 120/70 x 12

Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc

ABS: IMU-supported

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

Curb weight: 227 pounds

Force Silver Metallic

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Gayety Red

American Honda hasn’t released the 2021 Honda Grom yet, but we have seen the European version—the MSX125 Grom—and we will be disappointed if this doesn’t land in the United States soon. It is a considerable upgrade from the current much-loved Grom.The 2021 Honda Grom gets a new Euro-5 compliant motor that puts out nearly ten horsepower. While it remains air-cooled, the new Grom transmission is a five-speed. There is now an IMU controlling the ABS, which opens the door to all sorts of electronic innovations for the little sportbike.The styling is completely new, with a smaller subframe and thicker seat padding—seat height is unchanged at just a hair below 30 inches. Honda has updated the LED headlight, giving it a sleeker look, while the LCD dash now has a gear position indicator and a tachometer. The side panels and tanks covers have also been pared down, with the new tank holding a bit more fuel. To make customizing the 2021 Honda Grom even easier, the bodywork is easily removed and replaced, as needed. Oh, and if you were wondering what the MSX stands for in the model number, it’s Mini Street X-Treme.