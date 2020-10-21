2021 Honda Grom First Look: 5-Speed and More HP

By
Don Williams
-

American Honda hasn’t released the 2021 Honda Grom yet, but we have seen the European version—the MSX125 Grom—and we will be disappointed if this doesn’t land in the United States soon. It is a considerable upgrade from the current much-loved Grom.

The 2021 Honda Grom gets a new Euro-5 compliant motor that puts out nearly ten horsepower. While it remains air-cooled, the new Grom transmission is a five-speed.

2021 Honda Grom First Look: Specs and Photos

There is now an IMU controlling the ABS, which opens the door to all sorts of electronic innovations for the little sportbike.

The styling is completely new, with a smaller subframe and thicker seat padding—seat height is unchanged at just a hair below 30 inches. Honda has updated the LED headlight, giving it a sleeker look, while the LCD dash now has a gear position indicator and a tachometer.

2021 Honda Grom First Look: Price

The side panels and tanks covers have also been pared down, with the new tank holding a bit more fuel. To make customizing the 2021 Honda Grom even easier, the bodywork is easily removed and replaced, as needed.

2021 Honda Grom First Look: MSRP

Oh, and if you were wondering what the MSX stands for in the model number, it’s Mini Street X-Treme.

 

2021 Honda Grom MSX125 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 125cc

  • Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

  • Maximum horsepower: 9.7 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 7.7 ft-lbs @ 5500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 9.3:1

  • Starting: Electric

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

  • Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

  • Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5

  • Tires: Vee Rubber

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 12

  • Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

  • Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 190mm disc

  • ABS: IMU-supported

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 3.2 inches

  • Seat height: 30 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

  • Curb weight: 227 pounds

COLORS

  • Force Silver Metallic

  • Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

  • Gayety Red

2021 Honda Grom Price: MSRP TBA

