2021 Honda Grom First Look: 5-Speed and More HP

There is now an IMU controlling the ABS, which opens the door to all sorts of electronic innovations for the little sportbike.The styling is completely new, with a smaller subframe and thicker seat padding—seat height is unchanged at just a hair below 30 inches. Honda has updated the LED headlight, giving it a sleeker look, while the LCD dash now has a gear position indicator and a tachometer.The side panels and tanks covers have also been pared down, with the new tank holding a bit more fuel. To make customizing the 2021 Honda Grom even easier, the bodywork is easily removed and replaced, as needed.Oh, and if you were wondering what the MSX stands for in the model number, it’s Mini Street X-Treme. 2021 Honda Grom MSX125 SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
- Maximum horsepower: 9.7 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 7.7 ft-lbs @ 5500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.3:1
- Starting: Electric
- Fueling: EFI
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front and rear wheels: 12 x 2.5
- Tires: Vee Rubber
- Front tire: 120/70 x 12
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 12
- Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc
- ABS: IMU-supported
- Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg
- Curb weight: 227 pounds
- Force Silver Metallic
- Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic
- Gayety Red