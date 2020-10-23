2021 Husqvarna Rockstar Edition Enduros First Look: TE 300i + FE 350

We’re used to seeing special edition factory racing edition of motocross and supercross motorcycles. For 2021, Husqvarna gives the enduro world two models to covet—the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition and the 2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition. Both are patterned after the motorcycles raced by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.Starting with the standard FE 350 and TE 300i models, Husqvarna gives them both a suite of technical and graphic upgrades. Here are the extras you get with the Rockstar Edition models:
Here’s a first-look rundown of the standard 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i and FE 350.Right now, the United States is only getting the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition, but that is always subject to change. The US model’s price has not been determined, but expect to see it on dealer showroom floors in November.2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
Displacement: 293cc
Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery