2021 Husqvarna Rockstar Edition Enduros First Look: TE 300i + FE 350

By
Don Williams
-

We’re used to seeing special edition factory racing edition of motocross and supercross motorcycles. For 2021, Husqvarna gives the enduro world two models to covet—the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition and the 2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition. Both are patterned after the motorcycles raced by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

2021 Husqvarna Rockstar Enduro: FE 350
2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition

Starting with the standard FE 350 and TE 300i models, Husqvarna gives them both a suite of technical and graphic upgrades. Here are the extras you get with the Rockstar Edition models:

  • Blue CNC-machined triple clamps

  • Black seat cover with additional ribs

  • Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

  • Blue chain guide

  • Front disc protector

  • Grey ODI grips

  • Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

  • Black powdercoated frame

2021 Husqvarna Rockstar Enduro: TE 300i
2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition

Here’s a first-look rundown of the standard 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i and FE 350.

Right now, the United States is only getting the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition, but that is always subject to change. The US model’s price has not been determined, but expect to see it on dealer showroom floors in November.

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 293cc

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Fueling: Dell’ Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body

  • Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection

  • Exhaust: TVC power valve

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Curb weight: 246 pounds

  • 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement 350cc

  • Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm

  • Compression ratio: 13.5:1

  • Valvetrain DOHC, 4 valves

  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

  • Curb weight: 249 pounds

2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

