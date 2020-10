2021 Husqvarna Rockstar Edition Enduros First Look: TE 300i + FE 350

Blue CNC-machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Front disc protector

Grey ODI grips

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

Black powdercoated frame

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery

Fueling: Dell’ Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body

Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection

Exhaust: TVC power valve

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 246 pounds

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Price: MSRP TBA

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement 350cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm

Compression ratio: 13.5:1

Valvetrain DOHC, 4 valves

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

Curb weight: 249 pounds

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

We’re used to seeing special edition factory racing edition of motocross and supercross motorcycles. For 2021, Husqvarna gives the enduro world two models to covet—the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition and the 2021 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition. Both are patterned after the motorcycles raced by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.Starting with the standard FE 350 and TE 300i models, Husqvarna gives them both a suite of technical and graphic upgrades. Here are the extras you get with the Rockstar Edition models:Here’s a first-look rundown of the standard 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i and FE 350 .Right now, the United States is only getting the 2021 Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition, but that is always subject to change. The US model’s price has not been determined, but expect to see it on dealer showroom floors in November.