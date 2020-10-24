2021 KTM 890 Adventure First Look (9 Fast Facts with Specs and Photos)

Joining the previously announced 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R and Adventure Rally R dirt-oriented ADV motorcycles, we are quickly getting a look at the street-friendly 2021 KTM 890 Adventure. It’s the “standard” edition of the trio, with changes to suspension and geometry. Let’s take a look at what makes the standard 890 Adventure stand out from its siblings.
The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure gets WP Apex suspension. The WP Apex suspension is a step down from the WP Xplor series suspension on the R and R Rally. Suspension travel on the standard 890 Adventure is 1.5 inches shorter at both ends than the Adventure R, and 2.7 inches shorter than the 10.6 inches of travel on the R Rally. Definitely, this change is to improve the streetability of the standard 890 Adventure.
The 890 Adventure gets something we’re less familiar with—Avon AV54 Trailrider tires. Again, these tires are less aggressive in the dirt than the Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires mounted on the R and R Rally. We are expecting superior street performance on the 890 Adventure. Wheel size, however, remains the same—the dirt-friendly 21-/18-inch combination is retained.
Expect quicker handling on this standard version than its two brothers. The wheelbase on the standard 890 adventure is nearly an inch shorter than the R and R Rally, while the rake is decreased a few tenths to 25.9 degrees.
With the shorter suspension travel, the 890 Adventure sits lower overall. The seat height on the 890 Adventure can be switched between 32.7 and 33.5 inches. The R’s seat is 34.6 inches above the pavement, while the R Rally’s seat height is 38.8 inches. Ground clearance is also reduced, with the standard’s 9.2 inches comparing to 10.4 inches on the R and a full 12 inches on the R Rally.
The basic frame and the 899cc motor are identical across all three 890 Adventures.
A taller windscreen than on the Rs makes the standard version more enjoyable at high speed on the pavement.
The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure gets an impressive suite of electronics. That means a TFT dash that helps you adjust the corner-aware ABS, traction control, engine compression braking, and the smartphone-based KTM My Ride interactive app.
There are options that increase performance and comfort. If you’d like, you can add an up/down quickshifter, cruise control, a heated seat, heated grips, and luggage.
We don’t yet have an arrival date or price for the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure.
Photography by H. Mitterbauer and Rudi Schedl 2021 KTM 890Adventure SpecsENGINE