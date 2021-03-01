Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Gear / Parts Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch First Look

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch First Look

“Bikers, boarders, surfers, digital nomads,” Breitling CEO George Kerns observes, “this is a timepiece for dynamic people of action, purpose, and style. Our versatile Top Time Deus celebrates having the freedom to explore the world your way, at your pace.” The Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition watch is the result of Breitling becoming the official timekeeper of the international Deus Swank Rally held by Deus Ex Machina.

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch: For Sale

The original Breitling Top Time watch dates back to the 1960s. Deus Ex Machina co-designed this latest Top Time creations, which features a rendering on the stainless steel caseback by Deus Creative Director Carby Tuckwell of a rider tucked in to eek every mile per hour out of the motorcycle. The face displays the Deus logo, and the company’s motto—“In benzin veritas.” If you don’t look closely, you might miss that the second hand is a lightning bolt. “It’s all about a life well ridden, and if you can stop time while keeping time, all the better,” says Forrest Minchinton, part of the Deus Squad.

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch: Price and MSRP

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition is made in Switzerland, and there will be 1500 examples available to the public at $4990 each—less than the cost of a Kawasaki Ninja 400. The watch comes with a Deus Ex Machina coffee table book and a canvas tote bag as a bonus.

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch Specs

WATCH MOVEMENT

  • Caliber: Breitling Caliber 23
  • Diameter: 30mm
  • Depth: 7.9mm
  • Winder: Self-winding mechanical, unilateral with ball-bearing
  • Power reserve: Approximately 48 hours
  • Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz
  • Chronograph: Oscillating pinion, 1/4th second, and 30-minute counters
  • Display: Hour, minute, second
  • Certification: COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètre)

CASE

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Diameter: 41mm
  • Height: 14.27mm
  • Water resistance: Up to 3 bar (30 meters)
  • Glass: Sapphire, convex, double anti-reflective
  • Caseback: Snapped, stainless steel
  • Crown: Non-screw-locked, one gasket

DIAL/HANDS

  • Silver
  • Super-LumiNova luminescent hour markers, hour, and minute hands

STRAP

  • Brown racing-themed calfskin leather strap w/ pin buckle

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch Price: $4990 MSRP

Breitling Top Time Dues Limited Edition Watch Photo Gallery

Previous article86 Gear Motorcycles Yamaha XT630 Supermoto: Restomod Special
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

86 Gear Motorcycles Yamaha XT630 Supermoto: Restomod Special

Don Williams -
0
Sometimes the route to a custom build is a short one. An idea pops into a builder's head, and the process begins. Other times,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha Sign E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement

Don Williams -
0
Get ready for the Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles made up of Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha. The goal is...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Comes To Europe For 2022

Don Williams -
0
For the first time since its 2008 debut, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy competition will be held in Europe. Located above the northeast...
Read more
Commentary

Ultimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!

Don Williams -
0
Testing the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT for this issue reminded me of something fundamental—motorcycles need to be accessible to new riders. Although we’ve...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

Ron Lieback -
0
When I found myself cleaning the tire treads on my Multistrada 1200, I knew the winter madness had returned.
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch First Look

Don Williams -
0
“Bikers, boarders, surfers, digital nomads,” Breitling CEO George Kerns observes, “this is a timepiece for dynamic people of action, purpose, and style. Our versatile...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

86 Gear Motorcycles Yamaha XT630 Supermoto: Restomod Special

Don Williams -
0
Sometimes the route to a custom build is a short one. An idea pops into a builder's head, and the process begins. Other times,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha Sign E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement

Don Williams -
0
Get ready for the Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles made up of Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha. The goal is...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Laurin & Klement Slavia B – The Birth of Škoda Motorsports 120 Years Ago

Gary Ilminen -
0
Czechs Václav Laurin and Václav Klement founded their bicycle manufacturing company in Mladá Boleslav, Bohemia, in 1895. The company, Laurin & Klement, started a...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Daytona Fantasy Supercross Tips (16 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Daytona Supercross is the midway point in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. There are eight rounds in the book, and there...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Comes To Europe For 2022

Don Williams -
0
For the first time since its 2008 debut, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy competition will be held in Europe. Located above the northeast...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling