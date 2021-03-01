Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch First Look

“Bikers, boarders, surfers, digital nomads,” Breitling CEO George Kerns observes, “this is a timepiece for dynamic people of action, purpose, and style. Our versatile Top Time Deus celebrates having the freedom to explore the world your way, at your pace.” The Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition watch is the result of Breitling becoming the official timekeeper of the international Deus Swank Rally held by Deus Ex Machina.

The original Breitling Top Time watch dates back to the 1960s. Deus Ex Machina co-designed this latest Top Time creations, which features a rendering on the stainless steel caseback by Deus Creative Director Carby Tuckwell of a rider tucked in to eek every mile per hour out of the motorcycle. The face displays the Deus logo, and the company’s motto—“In benzin veritas.” If you don’t look closely, you might miss that the second hand is a lightning bolt. “It’s all about a life well ridden, and if you can stop time while keeping time, all the better,” says Forrest Minchinton, part of the Deus Squad.

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition is made in Switzerland, and there will be 1500 examples available to the public at $4990 each—less than the cost of a Kawasaki Ninja 400. The watch comes with a Deus Ex Machina coffee table book and a canvas tote bag as a bonus.

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch Specs

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Caliber 23

Diameter: 30mm

Depth: 7.9mm

Winder: Self-winding mechanical, unilateral with ball-bearing

Power reserve: Approximately 48 hours

Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz

Chronograph: Oscillating pinion, 1/4th second, and 30-minute counters

Display: Hour, minute, second

Certification: COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètre)

CASE

Material: Stainless steel

Diameter: 41mm

Height: 14.27mm

Water resistance: Up to 3 bar (30 meters)

Glass: Sapphire, convex, double anti-reflective

Caseback: Snapped, stainless steel

Crown: Non-screw-locked, one gasket

DIAL/HANDS

Silver

Super-LumiNova luminescent hour markers, hour, and minute hands

STRAP

Brown racing-themed calfskin leather strap w/ pin buckle

Breitling Top Time Deus Limited Edition Watch Price: $4990 MSRP

Breitling Top Time Dues Limited Edition Watch Photo Gallery