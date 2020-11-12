2021 Honda NC750X First Look (9 Fast Facts—DCT and Standard)

The European version of the 2021 Honda NC750X is here. There are a number of updates to the adventure-touring-commuter with a focus on street performance. We won’t be the least bit surprised to see these changes on the 2021 Honda NC750X in the United States, for both the standard and Dual Clutch Transmission versions.

Peak horsepower is up a tad, along with a 600 rpm lift in the rev ceiling. The forward-canted parallel twin puts out a bit more than one more horsepower than last year.

There are now three riding modes, plus a customizable mode for the DCT version. Along with the modes comes a new full-color LCD display. Honda also says its Honda Selectable Torque Control has been refined—it adjusts engine compression braking to prevent the rear wheel from skidding during deceleration.

With the new power delivery comes a change in gear ratios. The bottom three gears are lower than last year, increasing off-the-line acceleration.

The 2021 Honda NC750X’s suspension is shorter than last year, and so is the seat height. Fork travel is shortened by 0.7 inches and rear suspension travel is down 1.2 inches. While that might discourage off-roaders, the seat height is an accommodating 31.5 inches—1.2 inches lower than last year.

Weight is down by 13 pounds. Dunlop Trailmax D603 tires are now employed. Earlier versions of the X ran this tire. The storage area in the traditional fuel tank location is now 23 liters. That’s an increase of over one liter.

Smartphones will always be charged thanks to a standard USB port.

We don't have prices or an arrival dates for the 2021 Honda NC750X—standard or DCT versions. That applies to both Europe and the United States. Fortunately, we have specs and lots of photos.

2021 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm

Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed (DCT: Fully automatic 6-speed)

Clutch: Manual (DCT: Fully automatic)

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Diamond w/ steel tube

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Trailmax D609

Front tire: 120/70 × 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.0 inches (DCT: 60.4 inches)

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 67 mpg

Curb weight: 471 Pounds (DCT: 494 pounds)

COLORS

Glint Wave Blue Metallic

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Grand Prix Red

2021 Honda NC750X Prices: MSRP TBA

