2021 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look: Luxury Bagger

By
Don Williams
-

Returning for 2021 with a new contemporary paint job, the Indian Chieftain Elite retains its position as a luxury bagger. Indian describes the new paint as Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal. The result is many shades of gray with a healthy dose of gunmetal flake. Fitting in perfectly with the paint is the Slake Smoke finish applied to the Thunderstroke 116 powerplant that puts out 126 ft-lbs of torque at just 2900 rpm.

Getting the paint on the new Chieftain Elite takes 24 hours, and it is done by hand.

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look: Colors and Paint

“We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” Vice President of Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson explained. “The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”

Indian Motorcycle is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2021, so the new Chieftain Elite will have a limited edition run of just 120 examples.

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look: Price and MSRP

Here are some of the premium standard features on the new Elite:

  • Lowered suspension

  • Machined cast aluminum 19-inch front wheel

  • 400-watt PowerBand audio system

  • Ride Command infotainment system w/ Apple CarPlay

  • Seven-inch electronic dash

  • Electronically adjustable tinted flair windshield

  • Pathfinder LED lighting

  • Remote-locking weatherproof bags w/ 18 gallons of storage

  • Aluminum floorboards

  • Tire pressure monitoring

  • Keyless ignition

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite has an MSPR of $34,999. Check with your dealer to find out when it will arrive on your local showroom floor.

We have tested the Indian Chieftain Elite.

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin

  • Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

  • Displacement: 116 cubic inches (1890cc)

  • Compression ratio: 11:1

  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air/oil

  • Exhaust: Split dual-exhaust w/ crossover

  • Transmission 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Primary drive: Gear

  • Final Drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop American Elite

  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16; Dunlop Elite 3 Multi-Compound

  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 5.9 inches

  • Seat height: 25.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons

  • Color: Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal

  • Curb weight: 836 pounds

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Price: $34,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Photo Gallery

