2021 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look: Luxury Bagger

“We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” Vice President of Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson explained. “The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”Indian Motorcycle is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2021, so the new Chieftain Elite will have a limited edition run of just 120 examples.
Here are some of the premium standard features on the new Elite:
- Lowered suspension
- Machined cast aluminum 19-inch front wheel
- 400-watt PowerBand audio system
- Ride Command infotainment system w/ Apple CarPlay
- Seven-inch electronic dash
- Electronically adjustable tinted flair windshield
- Pathfinder LED lighting
- Remote-locking weatherproof bags w/ 18 gallons of storage
- Aluminum floorboards
- Tire pressure monitoring
- Keyless ignition
- Type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
- Displacement: 116 cubic inches (1890cc)
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air/oil
- Exhaust: Split dual-exhaust w/ crossover
- Transmission 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final Drive: Belt
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop American Elite
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16; Dunlop Elite 3 Multi-Compound
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
- Color: Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal
- Curb weight: 836 pounds