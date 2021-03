2021 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look: Luxury Bagger

Lowered suspension

Machined cast aluminum 19-inch front wheel

400-watt PowerBand audio system

Ride Command infotainment system w/ Apple CarPlay

Seven-inch electronic dash

Electronically adjustable tinted flair windshield

Pathfinder LED lighting

Remote-locking weatherproof bags w/ 18 gallons of storage

Aluminum floorboards

Tire pressure monitoring

Keyless ignition

Type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

Displacement: 116 cubic inches (1890cc)

Compression ratio: 11:1

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc

Cooling: Air/oil

Exhaust: Split dual-exhaust w/ crossover

Transmission 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Primary drive: Gear

Final Drive: Belt

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop American Elite

Rear tire: 180/60 x 16; Dunlop Elite 3 Multi-Compound

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons

Color: Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal

Curb weight: 836 pounds

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Photo Gallery

Returning for 2021 with a new contemporary paint job, the Indian Chieftain Elite retains its position as a luxury bagger. Indian describes the new paint as Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal. The result is many shades of gray with a healthy dose of gunmetal flake. Fitting in perfectly with the paint is the Slake Smoke finish applied to the Thunderstroke 116 powerplant that puts out 126 ft-lbs of torque at just 2900 rpm.Getting the paint on the new Chieftain Elite takes 24 hours, and it is done by hand. “We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” Vice President of Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson explained. “The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”Indian Motorcycle is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2021, so the new Chieftain Elite will have a limited edition run of just 120 examples. Here are some of the premium standard features on the new Elite:The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite has an MSPR of $34,999. Check with your dealer to find out when it will arrive on your local showroom floor. We have tested the Indian Chieftain Elite.