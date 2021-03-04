2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts, 13 Photos)

The stampede toward blacked-out motorcycles continues unabated with the 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition. As you can guess, there are lots of parts on the new CB1000R that are black, so let’s take off our sunglasses and take a look. Oh, and there are some functional changes, as well.
The fueling settings are new for 2021. A Honda spokesman tells us that the new settings “have been optimized, smoothing power delivery and improving response.”
The quickshifter now has three settings.
The subframe has a new, cleaner look.
Honda shrunk the size of the license-plate mount a bit.
There are new seven-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. The wheels are black, with cast-aluminum highlights on the spokes. The 190 rear tire sits on a six-inch-wide rim.
The new five-inch TFT screen offers display options. You have four ways to check out the mph and engine speed of the CB1000R. Other info on display includes riding mode selection, engine parameters, fuel consumption, and a fuel gauge. Buttons on the left handlebar make it easy to cycle through the display options and make changes to the motor performance.
Although the headlight remains round, it gets a new teardrop-shaped nacelle. The new styling feature sits below the TFT and the tiniest of flyscreens.
Virtually every finish on the CB1000R Black Edition is either black or aluminum.
The 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition runs $12,999. The CB1000R took 2020 off, and the new Black Edition has the same MSRP as the 2019 model, which was only available in Chromosphere Red. So, you get lots of new for the same price.