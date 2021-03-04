2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts, 13 Photos)

The fueling settings are new for 2021. A Honda spokesman tells us that the new settings “have been optimized, smoothing power delivery and improving response.”

The quickshifter now has three settings.

The subframe has a new, cleaner look.

Honda shrunk the size of the license-plate mount a bit.

There are new seven-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. The wheels are black, with cast-aluminum highlights on the spokes. The 190 rear tire sits on a six-inch-wide rim.

The new five-inch TFT screen offers display options. You have four ways to check out the mph and engine speed of the CB1000R. Other info on display includes riding mode selection, engine parameters, fuel consumption, and a fuel gauge. Buttons on the left handlebar make it easy to cycle through the display options and make changes to the motor performance.

Although the headlight remains round, it gets a new teardrop-shaped nacelle. The new styling feature sits below the TFT and the tiniest of flyscreens.

Virtually every finish on the CB1000R Black Edition is either black or aluminum.

Pictured is the European version. We covered the Euro 2021 Honda CB1000R’s debut back in November, including the Black Edition.

The 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition runs $12,999. The CB1000R took 2020 off, and the new Black Edition has the same MSRP as the 2019 model, which was only available in Chromosphere Red. So, you get lots of new for the same price.

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 75.0 x 56.5mm

Compression ratio: 11.6:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: DOHC: 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

Frame: Mono-backbone steel w/ aluminum pivot plates

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 43mm Separate Function Fork—Big Piston; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.2 inches

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: 256mm disc

ABS: Standard, 2-channel

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.3 gallons

Curb weight: 467 pounds

Color: Graphite Black

2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition Photo Gallery

The stampede toward blacked-out motorcycles continues unabated with the 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition. As you can guess, there are lots of parts on the new CB1000R that are black, so let’s take off our sunglasses and take a look. Oh, and there are some functional changes, as well.