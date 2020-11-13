2021 Honda CB1000R First Look (5 Fast Facts, Specs + 30 Photos)

We checked in with Europe to see what’s new about the 2021 Honda CB1000R, and we got an eyeful. At the top of Honda’s Neo Sports Café line of naked upright sportbikes, the CB1000R gets a new styling treatment to further its commitment to mixing the traditional and the contemporary in a new way.
- There is a new aluminum subframe on the 2021 Honda CB1000R. The old one didn’t look bad, but the new edition is stunning, as it drops a distracting brace.
- The LED headlight now has a teardrop housing. Still round inside, this gives the headlight an all-new look. It is angled rearward to give the 2021 Honda CB1000R a more aggressive look.
- The panels below the fuel tank and protecting the radiator are considerably smaller. This gives the CB1000R lighter and more minimalist appearance.
- The new Black Edition takes you to the dark side. Along with Deep Graphic Black paint, there’s a nice list of blacked-out parts:
- Exhaust and muffler
- Headlight bezel
- Flyscreen
- Fork sliders and tubes
- Radiator protectors
- Side panels
5. While we don’t know if we will see these upgrades in the United States, we hope we do. Prices and availability dates have not been released.
2021 Honda CB1000R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 75.0 x 56.5mm
- Maximum power: 143 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 77 ft-lbs @ 8250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.6:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies
- Valve train: DOHC: 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ optional up/down quickshifter
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mono-backbone steel w/ aluminum pivot plates
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm Showa Separate Function Fork—Big Piston; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc
- ABS: Standard, 2-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 470 pounds
COLORS
- Matte Beta Silver Metallic
- Matte Ballistic Black Metallic
- Candy Chromosphere Red
- Graphite Black
- Deep Graphite Black (Black Edition)
2021 Honda CB1000R Prices: MSRP TBA
2021 Honda CB1000R Photo Gallery