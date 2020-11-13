2021 Honda CB1000R First Look (5 Fast Facts, Specs + 30 Photos)

We checked in with Europe to see what’s new about the 2021 Honda CB1000R, and we got an eyeful. At the top of Honda’s Neo Sports Café line of naked upright sportbikes, the CB1000R gets a new styling treatment to further its commitment to mixing the traditional and the contemporary in a new way.

There is a new aluminum subframe on the 2021 Honda CB1000R. The old one didn’t look bad, but the new edition is stunning, as it drops a distracting brace.

The LED headlight now has a teardrop housing. Still round inside, this gives the headlight an all-new look. It is angled rearward to give the 2021 Honda CB1000R a more aggressive look.

The panels below the fuel tank and protecting the radiator are considerably smaller. This gives the CB1000R lighter and more minimalist appearance.

The new Black Edition takes you to the dark side. Along with Deep Graphic Black paint, there’s a nice list of blacked-out parts:

Exhaust and muffler

Headlight bezel

Flyscreen

Fork sliders and tubes

Radiator protectors

Side panels

5. While we don’t know if we will see these upgrades in the United States, we hope we do. Prices and availability dates have not been released.

2021 Honda CB1000R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 75.0 x 56.5mm

Maximum power: 143 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 77 ft-lbs @ 8250 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.6:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies

Valve train: DOHC: 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed w/ optional up/down quickshifter

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Mono-backbone steel w/ aluminum pivot plates

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm Showa Separate Function Fork—Big Piston; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: 256mm disc

ABS: Standard, 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.3 gallons

Curb weight: 470 pounds

COLORS

Matte Beta Silver Metallic

Matte Ballistic Black Metallic

Candy Chromosphere Red

Graphite Black

Deep Graphite Black (Black Edition)

2021 Honda CB1000R Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 Honda CB1000R Photo Gallery