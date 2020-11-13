Saturday, November 14, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Honda CB1000R First Look (5 Fast Facts, Specs + 30 Photos)

2021 Honda CB1000R First Look (5 Fast Facts, Specs + 30 Photos)

We checked in with Europe to see what’s new about the 2021 Honda CB1000R, and we got an eyeful. At the top of Honda’s Neo Sports Café line of naked upright sportbikes, the CB1000R gets a new styling treatment to further its commitment to mixing the traditional and the contemporary in a new way.

  1. There is a new aluminum subframe on the 2021 Honda CB1000R. The old one didn’t look bad, but the new edition is stunning, as it drops a distracting brace.

2021 Honda CB1000R: Price

  1. The LED headlight now has a teardrop housing. Still round inside, this gives the headlight an all-new look. It is angled rearward to give the 2021 Honda CB1000R a more aggressive look. 
  1. The panels below the fuel tank and protecting the radiator are considerably smaller. This gives the CB1000R lighter and more minimalist appearance.

2021 Honda CB1000R First Look: MSRP

  1. The new Black Edition takes you to the dark side. Along with Deep Graphic Black paint, there’s a nice list of blacked-out parts:
  • Exhaust and muffler
  • Headlight bezel
  • Flyscreen
  • Fork sliders and tubes
  • Radiator protectors
  • Side panels

5. While we don’t know if we will see these upgrades in the United States, we hope we do. Prices and availability dates have not been released.

2021 Honda CB1000R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 998cc
  • Bore x stroke: 75.0 x 56.5mm
  • Maximum power: 143 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 77 ft-lbs @ 8250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.6:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies
  • Valve train: DOHC: 4 vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ optional up/down quickshifter
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mono-backbone steel w/ aluminum pivot plates
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm Showa Separate Function Fork—Big Piston; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.2 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers
  • Rear brake: 256mm disc
  • ABS: Standard, 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 470 pounds

COLORS

  • Matte Beta Silver Metallic
  • Matte Ballistic Black Metallic
  • Candy Chromosphere Red
  • Graphite Black
  • Deep Graphite Black (Black Edition)

2021 Honda CB1000R Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 Honda CB1000R Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s rare that we see a new model this late in the calendar year, but the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is just...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

BMW Definition CE 04 Concept Scooter First Look

Don Williams -
0
The future of individual mobility in increasingly crowded metropolitan areas is a hotly debated issue, with titanic social and economic considerations at play. BMW...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda NC750X First Look (9 Fast Facts—DCT and Standard)

Don Williams -
0
The European version of the 2021 Honda NC750X is here. There are a number of updates to the adventure-touring-commuter with a focus on street...
Read more
Reviews

1973 Honda CB500K2 OEM-Spec Four-into-Four Exhaust: Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
Want to add some style and tone to your Honda CB500K2? Check out these OEM-spec four-into-four exhaust. Here's our review, with installation tips.
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There’s another flavor of Scrambler available from Ducati, and it has a mix of urban and sporting appeal. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CB1000R First Look (5 Fast Facts, Specs + 30 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
We checked in with Europe to see what’s new about the 2021 Honda CB1000R, and we got an eyeful. At the top of Honda’s...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s rare that we see a new model this late in the calendar year, but the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is just...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

BMW Definition CE 04 Concept Scooter First Look

Don Williams -
0
The future of individual mobility in increasingly crowded metropolitan areas is a hotly debated issue, with titanic social and economic considerations at play. BMW...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda NC750X First Look (9 Fast Facts—DCT and Standard)

Don Williams -
0
The European version of the 2021 Honda NC750X is here. There are a number of updates to the adventure-touring-commuter with a focus on street...
Read more
Reviews

1973 Honda CB500K2 OEM-Spec Four-into-Four Exhaust: Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
Want to add some style and tone to your Honda CB500K2? Check out these OEM-spec four-into-four exhaust. Here's our review, with installation tips.
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Look (7 Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has entered the atmosphere. It is a new motorcycle from top to bottom. While we don’t have...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling