2021 TRRS One RR Lineup First Look (13 Fast Facts; 7 Models)

TRRS is back with seven all-new observed trials motorcycles in its One RR lineup. The four kickstart models come in 300, 280, 250, and 125 sizes, while the 125 is left out of the e-start One RRs. All seven models get the same chassis updates, with the 125 getting different motor updates due to its differing architecture. Let’s get into the fast facts for these three high-end trials bikes from Barcelona.

TRRS is the motorcycle brand, and the machines are manufactured by TRS Motorcycles. Yes, that’s a bit confusing, so it’s worth a reminder for the non-cognoscenti.

The 300, 280, and 250 gets a new injection-cast aluminum crankcase. A TRRS rep tells us that means improved low-rpm operation. Also, the clutch cover now has the sight glass on the same side as the filling hole. The cylinder head gets a temperature sensor, and the CDI has been updated to more efficiently operate the radiator fan.

TRRS worked over the 125cc powerplant. From the top-down, it gets a new cylinder head (with a temperature sensor and matching CDI), piston, and better-balanced crankshaft. TRRS says this combination pumps up the power and reduces vibrations. Additionally, the final drive now uses an 8-/45-tooth combo for lower gearing and less vulnerability to rocks. The 125 also gets the upgraded clutch and ignition covers.

The frame gets “dimensional improvements,” according to TRRS. TRRS isn’t clear on what that means, though they also claim that it “improves assembly.”

The shock linkage is more robust.

The 2021 TRS One RR lineup has an improved airbox setup. There’s a new deflector to keep water and mud out, plus better drainage should anything get in the box.

The exhaust header mounts are beefed up, with the front mount now forged.

TRRS has updated the engine mounts. According to TRRS, this makes servicing easier, reduced vibration, and cut a bit of weight.

The front disc guard is now approved for FIM competition. This makes the TRRS safer, and the disc is less likely to be damaged.

The chain guard has had its mounting improved.

A new handlebar is found on every 2021 TRS One RR.

Graphics changes include red-anodized rims, gray paint on the swingarm, and new graphics.

We don’t have US prices or availability dates for the seven flavors of 2021 TRS One RR observed trials motorcycles.

2021 TRRS One RR 300 (280, 250, and 125) Spec Sheet

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 294cc (280: 272cc; 250: 247cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 54.6mm)

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Kick w/ optional electric (125: kick-only)

Fueling: 26mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Ignition: HIDRIA CDI double spark

Induction: Reed valve

Lubrication: Premix, 99:1

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: 3-disc diaphragm w/ TRS hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Forged aluminum double-cradle w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech 39mm aluminum fork w/ brace (e-start non-aluminum); 6.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.6 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ Morad aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

“Seat” height: 25.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 quarts

Net weight: 145.5 pounds (kickstart versions: 151 pounds)

2021 TRRS One RR Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 TRRS One RR Photo Gallery