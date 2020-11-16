Monday, November 16, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Over two decades after its initial release, the Suzuki DR-Z400S returns yet again with no changes other than color and graphics. The 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is virtually a vintage motorcycle, with a 36mm Mikuni carburetor still used in a world filled with EFI motorcycles. The plastics are from the turn of the century, with the headlight, front fender, and mirrors being noticeably dated.

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Dual Sport Motorcycle - MSRP

Yet, the simplicity and proven track record of the Suzuki DR-Z400S design keep it a relevant motorcycle in 2021. With Kawasaki and Yamaha sitting on the sidelines in the over-250cc dual sport class, the DR-Z400S has only the Honda CRF450RL to contend with sporting the Made In Japan label. While the Honda is inarguably the superior motorcycle, it also costs $3100 more. So, the DR-Z400S allows someone to get a Japanese open-class dual sport motorcycle with a DOHC powerplant with electric starting at a price under $7k.

If you’re more into casual off-roading, the 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is more than capable, with a torquey motor and plush suspension. It even has a tool bag mounted on the fender for carrying a few compact essentials. Sure, we’d like to see an RMX450S based on the dearly departed RMX450Z, but we would hope that Suzuki would continue to produce the DR-Z400S for those who love traditional motorcycle values.

Suzuki DR-Z400S Test

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 398cc
  • Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm 
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: RK 520 KZO O-ring chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches
  • Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41 
  • Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42
  • Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 27.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 36.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 317 pounds
  • Color: Solid Iron Gray & Solid Black

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $6899 MSRP

