2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Over two decades after its initial release, the Suzuki DR-Z400S returns yet again with no changes other than color and graphics. The 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is virtually a vintage motorcycle, with a 36mm Mikuni carburetor still used in a world filled with EFI motorcycles. The plastics are from the turn of the century, with the headlight, front fender, and mirrors being noticeably dated.

Yet, the simplicity and proven track record of the Suzuki DR-Z400S design keep it a relevant motorcycle in 2021. With Kawasaki and Yamaha sitting on the sidelines in the over-250cc dual sport class, the DR-Z400S has only the Honda CRF450RL to contend with sporting the Made In Japan label. While the Honda is inarguably the superior motorcycle, it also costs $3100 more. So, the DR-Z400S allows someone to get a Japanese open-class dual sport motorcycle with a DOHC powerplant with electric starting at a price under $7k.

If you’re more into casual off-roading, the 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is more than capable, with a torquey motor and plush suspension. It even has a tool bag mounted on the fender for carrying a few compact essentials. Sure, we’d like to see an RMX450S based on the dearly departed RMX450Z, but we would hope that Suzuki would continue to produce the DR-Z400S for those who love traditional motorcycle values.

Suzuki DR-Z400S Test

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: RK 520 KZO O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41

Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42

Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 27.1 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 36.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 317 pounds

Color: Solid Iron Gray & Solid Black

2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $6899 MSRP