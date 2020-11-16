2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Over two decades after its initial release, the Suzuki DR-Z400S returns yet again with no changes other than color and graphics. The 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is virtually a vintage motorcycle, with a 36mm Mikuni carburetor still used in a world filled with EFI motorcycles. The plastics are from the turn of the century, with the headlight, front fender, and mirrors being noticeably dated.
Yet, the simplicity and proven track record of the Suzuki DR-Z400S design keep it a relevant motorcycle in 2021. With Kawasaki and Yamaha sitting on the sidelines in the over-250cc dual sport class, the DR-Z400S has only the Honda CRF450RL to contend with sporting the Made In Japan label. While the Honda is inarguably the superior motorcycle, it also costs $3100 more. So, the DR-Z400S allows someone to get a Japanese open-class dual sport motorcycle with a DOHC powerplant with electric starting at a price under $7k.
If you’re more into casual off-roading, the 2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S is more than capable, with a torquey motor and plush suspension. It even has a tool bag mounted on the fender for carrying a few compact essentials. Sure, we’d like to see an RMX450S based on the dearly departed RMX450Z, but we would hope that Suzuki would continue to produce the DR-Z400S for those who love traditional motorcycle values.
2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: RK 520 KZO O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41
- Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42
- Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 27.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 36.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 317 pounds
- Color: Solid Iron Gray & Solid Black
2021 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $6899 MSRP