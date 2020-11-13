Friday, November 13, 2020
2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario First Look

It’s rare that we see a new model this late in the calendar year, but the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is just now seeing the light of day. Based on the standard Superveloce, 75 is the magic number for this motorcycle.

The 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is celebrating the 75th anniversary of MV Agusta. There will be 75 examples of this motorcycle produced. It goes on sale at 6 p.m. EST on November 14, and will be available for purchase for only 75 hours—you snooze, you lose. This special edition motorcycle is a tie-in with the all-new MVAgusta.com website.

Here’s what makes this Superveloce a 75 Anniversario edition:

  • An Arrow exhaust (track only)
  • An ICU with “a dedicated map”
  • In-Motion wire-spoke wheels with gold rims and black spokes
  • Tricolor Italian paint
  • MV Agusta 75th anniversary graphics
  • Red Alcantara seating with painted tail cover
  • A numbered aluminum plate on the steering head
  • A special motorcycle cover

”We chose the Superveloce as an iconic base to develop our celebrative model for it perfectly embodies the balance between modern forms and MV Agusta’s racing legacy,” explains MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov. “I am glad the launch of the 75 Anniversario coincides with that of our new official website, which was designed to offer MV Agusta fans around the world a complete, immersive experience into our world.”

We don’t have a price or delivery date for the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario.

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-3
  • Displacement: 798cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
  • Maximum power: 148 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 65 ft/lbs @ 10,600 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 149 mph
  • Compression ratio: 13.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
  • Clutch: Slipper function
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminized steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.8 inches
  • Wheels: Aluminum alloy
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 9 Plus w/ Race Mode and rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg
  • Color: Italian tricolor w/ 75th Anniversary graphics

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario Price: MSRP TBA

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario Photo Gallery

