2021 Progressive American Flat Track Television Cablecast Schedule

There are two September doubleheaders, with the two Springfield Miles being cablecast on NBCSN on September 12. Two weeks later, there will be the final back-to-back showing, though the location of rounds 15 and 16 have not been finalized.The hardcore fan will want to spring for the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. The package, which is only $1.99 a month, gives you access to all the races live via streaming and on-demand replays. Heck, at less than two bucks a month, that’s worth doing if you want to watch just one race live.Expect two-time defending AFT SuperTwins Grand National Champion Briar Bauman to put up a fight as former titleholder Jared Mees and the charging Sammy Halbert try to remove his crown.
2021 Progressive American Flat Track TV Schedule on NBCSN
- March 20: Volusia Half-Mile I, noon
- March 20: Volusia Half-Mile II, 1 p.m.
- May 2: Atlanta Super TT – 10:30 p.m.
- May 29: Texas Half-Mile, 8 p.m.
- June 6: Chicago Half-Mile, 5 p.m.
- June 26: OKC Mile I, noon
- June 26: OKC Mile II, 1 p.m.
- July 3: Lima Half-Mile, 5 p.m.
- August 8: DuQuoin Mile, 11 p.m.
- August 15: Port Royal Half-Mile, 10 p.m.
- August 22: New York Short Track, 9:30 p.m.
- August 29: Peoria TT, 8 p.m.
- September 12: Springfield Mile I, 9 p.m.
- September 12: Springfield Mile II, 10 p.m.
- September 26: Round 15 (TBA), 11 p.m.
- September 26: Round 16 (TBA), midnight
- October 9: Charlotte Half-Mie, 10:30 p.m.