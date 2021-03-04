2021 Progressive American Flat Track Television Cablecast Schedule

2021 Progressive AFT TV Schedule - Streaming and Cable

Even though the race calendar for the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Grand National Championship Series isn’t fully nailed down yet, the television cablecast schedule is ready to go. All 17 races will be shown on NBCSN on Saturdays and Sundays from March 20 to October 9. You can access NBCSN via its website, and the NBCSN app.

There are four back-to-back broadcasts along the way, starting on March 20 with the two opening AFT rounds at the Volusia Half-Mile, held at Volusia Speedway Park, just inland from Daytona Beach. The two OKC Miles at Remington Park will be shown in succession on June 26.

There are two September doubleheaders, with the two Springfield Miles being cablecast on NBCSN on September 12. Two weeks later, there will be the final back-to-back showing, though the location of rounds 15 and 16 have not been finalized.

The hardcore fan will want to spring for the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. The package, which is only $1.99 a month, gives you access to all the races live via streaming and on-demand replays. Heck, at less than two bucks a month, that’s worth doing if you want to watch just one race live.

Expect two-time defending AFT SuperTwins Grand National Champion Briar Bauman to put up a fight as former titleholder Jared Mees and the charging Sammy Halbert try to remove his crown.

2021 Progressive American Flat Track TV Schedule on NBCSN

  • March 20: Volusia Half-Mile I, noon

  • March 20: Volusia Half-Mile II, 1 p.m.

  • May 2: Atlanta Super TT – 10:30 p.m.

  • May 29: Texas Half-Mile, 8 p.m.

  • June 6: Chicago Half-Mile, 5 p.m.

  • June 26: OKC Mile I, noon

  • June 26: OKC Mile II, 1 p.m.

  • July 3: Lima Half-Mile, 5 p.m.

  • August 8: DuQuoin Mile, 11 p.m.

  • August 15: Port Royal Half-Mile, 10 p.m.

  • August 22: New York Short Track, 9:30 p.m.

  • August 29: Peoria TT, 8 p.m.

  • September 12: Springfield Mile I, 9 p.m.

  • September 12: Springfield Mile II, 10 p.m.

  • September 26: Round 15 (TBA), 11 p.m.

  • September 26: Round 16 (TBA), midnight

  • October 9: Charlotte Half-Mie, 10:30 p.m.

All times are Eastern Time, and subject to change

