2022 Honda Monkey ABS First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The new 2022 Honda Monkey ABS is here with lots of changes from 2021. While not all-new, there are plenty of important changes worth knowing about. There’s a lot about the new Monkey that will undoubtedly drive you ape for it, you big gorilla!
- The 2022 Honda Monkey has an all-new engine. The new motor displaces one cubic centimeter less, and it’s an even more undersquare motor than before. The bore is narrowed by 2.4mm, and the stroke lengthened 5.2 mm. Compression is up from 9.3:1 to 10:1. All of this adds up to a motor that should have considerably more pull off the line—always welcome in urban environments when doing battle with high-power SUVs. Also, the cleanable oil screen is gone, and there is now a traditional replaceable oil filter.
- There are still similarities between the old motor and the new powerplant. The 2022 engine remains an undersquare SOHC two-valve design with air cooling and fuel injection via a 24mm throttle body.
- There’s now an extra cog in the transmission. Honda ditched the four-speed, and the 2022 Monkey is now a wider ratio five-speed. First gear is lower, while the new 5th gear is higher than the old 4th gear.
- The chassis has undergone a few changes, too. The wheelbase has been shortened by 1.5 inches, though the rake (25 degrees) and trail (3.2 inches) are unchanged. The 32mm inverted fork is unchanged, but the twin shocks now control 4.0 inches of wheel travel—up 0.7 inches. Also, the 2022 Monkey’s seat height is a hair lower, and its curb weight is down five pounds. Those who venture off-road on the Monkey will notice that the 2022 edition has an extra 0.6 inches of ground clearance.
- Returning features are electric starting, disc braking—ABS is now standard—and 12-inch wheels shod with Vee Rubber tires. Although retro, the Monkey has LED lighting and a round LCD dash.
- There are two new two-tone colors for the Monkey. You get to choose between the tasty Banana Yellow and the classy Pearl Black. Both are matched with an appropriate shade of gray. The tank of the new monkey has a retro 3-D Honda logo.
- The 2022 Honda Monkey ABS has the same price as the previous ABS version of the little guy—$4199.
2022 Honda Monkey ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontal four-stroke single
- Displacement: 124cc
- Bore x stroke: 50 x 63.1mm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Multiplate wet
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.0 inches
- Tires: Vee Rubber
- Front tire: 120/80 x 12
- Rear tire: 130/80 x 12
- Front brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 45.0 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 231 pounds
- Colors: Pearl Black; Banana Yellow
2022 Honda Monkey ABS Price: $4199 MSRP