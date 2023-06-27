2024 Triumph Speed 400 First Look [9 Fast Facts]

The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 brings the world of thumpers to the British company’s lineup. Featuring an all-new single-cylinder motor, the 400 is slotted as the junior member of the Speed firm led by the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 900. As this urban-friendly sport motorcycle is all-new, let’s discuss what the latest Triumph roadster is all about.
- The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is powered by an all-new DOHC liquid-cooled motor. Like the entire motorcycle, the single-cylinder powerplant was designed by Triumph in England, with Bajaj Auto in India partnering for the engineering. The Bosch EFI system is ride-by-wire. It’s a solidly oversquare four-valve design that puts out its maximum of 40 horsepower at 8000 rpm. Torque peaks at 6500 rpm, with 28 ft-lbs with the motor produced. The redline comes at 9000 rpm. These numbers point to freeway capability and a satisfying rush in the canyons. A six-speed transmission is matched to a cable-actuated clutch with assist and slip functions. Traction control is standard, and can be defeated.
- The all-new chassis has a cast-aluminum swingarm and bolt-on rear subframe. The fork is a beefy inverted 43mm Showa Big Piston setup, with a single shock used in the rear—damping is fixed, with the shock adjustable for spring-preload. Wheel travel is generous, with over five inches at each end.
- A single disc on each wheel slows down the 2024 Triumph Speed 400. While there is only one disc on the front wheel, it’s 300mm in diameter and a radially mounted caliper does the business. Bosch two-channel ABS lets the 230mm rear disc work independently of the front.
- With 17-inch wheels, riders will have a broad range of rubber choices, not that we’re knocking the stock Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires. The wheels are a 10-spoke aluminum alloy design.
- The ergonomics are upright and neutral. The seat height is a manageable 31.1 inches, and the curb weight is just 375 pounds with the 4-gallon fuel tank filled. The rider grasps grips slipped on an aluminum handlebar while sitting on a roomy one-piece seat that accommodates a passenger. Rubber inserts in the footpegs—Triumph branded, naturally—help manage the thumper vibes.
- The dash has an analog-style speedometer, lots of warning lights, and an LCD side display. You scroll through the dash info with your left thumb. A powered USB-C outlet lets you charge your smartphone or GPS as you ride.
7. Lighting is LED all around—headlight, DRL, taillight, and turn indicators.
8. The new Speed 400 is an international model. It will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, and at Triumph plants in Thailand and Brazil.
9. Be patient—the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 won’t be available in the United States until sometime after New Year’s Day. Pricing is not yet set.
2024 Triumph Speed 400 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.0 x 64.0mm
- Maximum power: 40 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Fueling: Bosch ride-by-wire EFI
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: X- ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4
- Tires: Metzeler Sportec M9RR
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch dual channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.2 inches
- Rake: 24.6 degrees
- Trail: 4 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 375 pounds
- Colors: Carnival Red; Caspian Blue; Phantom Black
2024 Triumph Speed 400 Price: $TBA MSRP