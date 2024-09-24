2025 Honda Dax 125 First Look [Fast Facts and 15 Photos]

We told you about the Honda Dax over two years ago when it was introduced in Europe. Finally, the retro-styled Honda MiniMoto is coming to the United States in the form of the 2025 Honda Dax 125.

For riders not around in the 1900s, the Dax—short for dachshund—is based on the wildly popular Honda Trail 70 (aka CT70) that debuted in 1969. Many see the shape of the pressed steel frame as resembling the low-slung hound. The new Dax and the classic Trail 70 have many differences and similarities.

The 2025 Honda Dax is powered by a fuel-injected 124cc horizontal four-stroke single, compared to the carbureted 72cc engine in the Trail 70. Like most iterations of the Trail 70, the Dax has an automatic centrifugal clutch to help ease in new riders. The Dax sports a four-speed transmission, compared to a three-speed on the auto-clutch Trail 70s. The top cruising speed on the Dax is a healthy 55 mph—plenty for surface street riding.

The Dax features dual disc brakes with ABS standard. Identical 12-inch, 130/70 Vee Rubber tires are used at both ends. The Dax fork is inverted, contrasting with its traditional dual shocks; there are no suspension adjustments.

Here’s what American Honda Public Relations Manager Colin Miller tells us about the new Dax: “In the ’70s, the Trail 70 was ubiquitous in the U.S., where its unique look—highlighted by a T-bone frame, chunky tires, and folding handlebar—made it easily recognizable strapped to motorhome bumpers and tooling around campgrounds. The model holds a warm spot in the hearts of many American customers, so it’s appropriate that it make a return in the form of the Dax 125, which honors the original while introducing modern technology, performance, and reliability. We’re excited to see its reception among U.S. customers.”

The 2025 Honda Dax 125 is due to hit dealer showroom floors next month with a price of $4199. You have your choice of Pearl Glittering Blue or Pearl Gray paint. While we will grouse that the Pearl Nebula Red sold in Europe isn’t making its way over the Pacific to the United States, we are happy to see the Dax in America.

2025 Honda Dax 125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal four-stroke single

Displacement: 124cc

Bore x stroke: 50 x 63.1mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 4-speed manual shift

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal; wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Pressed steel backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

Tires; sizes: Vee Rubber; 130/70 x 12

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.3 inches

Seat height: 30.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallon

Curb weight: 236 pounds

Colors: Pearl Glittering Blue; Pearl Gray

2025 Honda Dax 125 Price: $4199 MSRP

2025 Honda Dax 125 Photo Gallery