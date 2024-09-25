2025 Honda X-ADV First Look [11 Fast Facts from Europe]

Although the model has been around since 2017, the Honda X-ADV has yet to make its way to the United States. Of course, that doesn’t stop the scooter/tourer crossover from getting a selection of upgrades this year. The adventure scooter chassis, long-stroke parallel-twin engine, and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) are back, though with a few revisions. With that in mind, let’s check out the 2025 Honda X-ADV while we cross our fingers that American Honda will put some on a cargo ship headed for our shores.
- The four power modes have been updated. The power modes change the power output, engine braking, traction controls, and DCT operation. There’s also a User mode that can be personalized. The DCT has also been modified for improved low-speed operation.
- Cruise control is now standard. This boosts the X-ADV’s touring credentials. Panniers, as well as 50-liter and 38-liter top boxes, are available as options. An optional “tank bag” gives the X-AdV more storage and a more motorcycle-like appearance.
- The five-inch, lower-glare TFT dash is more connected. Using Honda’s RoadSync smartphone app, additional features are unlocked. The 2025 Honda X-ADV also gets new backlit left-handlebar switchgear.
- The seat’s urethane foam is 10 percent thicker. To keep the ground accessible to riders, the seat is reshaped to make it easier to get your feet down. Also, the seat is easier to open and close when accessing the helmet-swallowing 22-liter seat compartment, which contains a USB-C charging port.
- Honda is using recycled materials for various bodywork parts on the 2025 X-ADV. The luggage box and seat base are made from recycled Honda automobile bumpers, while recycled plastic is used for panels and covers. The parts can be protected by optional Front Side Pipes (aka Crash Bars).
- Selected fairing parts use Durabio, a biomass plastic. Honda has a goal of “100 percent sustainable material usage” by 2050.
- The windscreen is five-position adjustable. Rather than requiring tools, adjustments are less complicated and only require your left hand to accomplish. The adjustment range is 5.5 inches, and the screen rake moves over an 11-degree range.
- The new LED Daytime Running Lights have integrated turn indicators. According to Honda, this is the first motorcycle with this feature.
- The centerstand has a tilt sensor to alert you if you’re parked on an incline that is too steep. This assures you that the 2025 Honda X-ADV won’t topple over when you walk away.
- The X-ADV was the fourth-best-selling adventure bike in Europe in 2023. It is also Honda’s best-selling motorcycle in Europe, trailing the CB750 Hornet, another model not brought into the United States. There have been 76,000 X-ADVs sold, with Spain, France, and Italy the largest markets.
- The 2025 Honda X-ADV will be available in three colors, plus a Special Edition colorway. If you go with the Special Edition, you’ll be greeted on every ride with Matte Gold Finch Yellow. Otherwise, you have three shades of gray to choose from. The arrival date and prices have not been set.
2025 Honda X-ADV Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 745cc
- Bore x stroke: 77 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 58 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 51 ft-lbs @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum speed: 104 mph
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Diamond style w/ steel tubing and aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork/6.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 15 x 4.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 15
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.6 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 65 mpg
- Curb weight: 522 pounds
COLORS
- Graphite Black
- Pearl Glare White
- Matte Deep Mud Grey
- Matte Gold Finch Yellow w/ two-tone graphics (Special Edition)