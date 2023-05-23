2023 Ducati Monster SP Review [9 Fast Facts]

Fiercer than ever, the Monster’s SP (Sport Production) stamp of approval conjures up images of up-spec, special homologation models designed specifically for the World Superbike Championship. These days, the Italian maker relies on its R models for racing duties, while lusty SP boasting variants pull out all the stops with extra goodies for the rest of us.

The Monster SP is flexing newfound athleticism, and to put it to the test, we prowled plenty of Southern California’s canyon roads and city streets to hit you with the Fast Facts.