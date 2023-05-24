The Throttle Stop – June 2023: The Bear on an Aprilia Tuareg 660

Earlier this year, I proudly proclaimed that I’d ride ADV more often, more single-track on dual-sport bikes, and get dirt under my fingernails regularly. We’ll call it a change of scenery from the asphalt-oriented motorcycles that I’m typically hovering around. They transport me to quiet canyon routes or racetracks to do all my extracurricular riding. That does mean a bit of a gap in my riding repertoire. While road-going machines cover a massive segment of the two-wheeled world, I’d be leaving quite a bit on the table. 2023 has shaken out to include lots of dust in my riding diet, and it has been an interesting path.

Of course, we all know that we can’t master all disciplines, but I posit that this whole motojournalism thing requires one to at least be able to ham-fist their way through any review with some competency. At the drop of a hat, one of our fine Ultimate Motorcycling staff members might need to spring into action and find themselves piloting something that puts them outside their comfort zone—not too much, mind you, but these things happen occasionally. It can even happen at the racetrack, seeing as riding a King Of The Baggers race bike from Harley-Davidson or Indian is a truly unique experience.

I genuinely enjoy off-road riding, and luckily, we have Editor Don Williams and Associate Editor Jess McKinley, who grew up doing that sort of thing. I merely dabble when the opportunity arises, and a New Year’s Resolution that has seemingly come to fruition is building up that side of my riding skill. So, after saddling up and experiencing South Africa on the 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition, I had another bite at the cherry while attending the inaugural Alpinestars Adventure Tour in Big Bear, California.

SoCal folk will know that the San Bernardino Mountain range is home to stellar street and off-road riding. Winding canyon roads and trails are a stone’s throw in any direction once you’ve climbed into the hinterlands, tasting that chilly mountain air. The kitschy mountain towns are fascinating to me, and that probably has to do with my stereotypical California beach-side lifestyle. I like pointy houses built out of wood. Whattaya want from me, alright?

Alpinestars put together a gaggle of media members and esteemed Alpinestars athletes such as Ricky Brabec, Tony Price, and Skyler Howes to showcase the Italian brand’s latest ADV and off-road products. We were left to our own devices, for the most part. There were a few pre-planned routes to choose from, just as you would at any other ADV rally. The true purpose was to test gear, but you can pull double duty and sneak a bike test there, too.

The thing is, I always feel a bit nervous before any trip. I find some comfort in knowing the ins and outs of any excursion–big, small, or in-between. Add in off-road riding, and those feelings get kicked up a notch. Add in riding to and at that event; yet another notch can be scratching into anxiety’s belt.

So, I grabbed what I felt was the right tool job: The Aprilia Tuareg 660. A middleweight adventure bike with enough power to make the long haul to Big Bear, be fun on the street, but still light enough to have off-road chops for when the going gets rough. Anxiety subsides…slightly.

After meeting with ADV Pulse head-honcho Rob Dabney, we scampered off into twisty bits and had a grand old time on the pavement. No harm, no foul, just a solid day of scenic-route exploration from the Los Angeles area to Big Bear Lake. Wonderful; cheery, even.

Now, we still had that off-road riding to contend with, and of course, that apprehension began to creep back into the forefront of my mind. What if there were rocky conditions? What if there was sand?! My least favorite form of terrain. What would Senior Editor Nic de Sena do when facing those dastardly conditions on an ADV bike? Find out on next week’s episode of….

Well, it all worked out.

With a few colleagues by my side, we scurried around Big Bear, enjoying fire roads, two-track, and other bits that became more comfortable as the miles clicked off. Fun was had, and a few points on the trail required a bit of exploration outside of my comfort zone. Confidence grew as I recalled all my off-road body positioning rules, and for 1/320th of a second when this one photo was taken, I looked like I knew what I was doing. Anxiety fading.

As much as I jest at my off-road riding abilities, it does remind me that comparison is the death of joy. Some editors specialize in the off-road thing, and while I do not, I can still find my way around a trail decently enough. Is it my forte? Absolutely not, though it’s incredibly satisfying to find your grove out while sliding around in the dirt.

Riding is comparable to muscle. If said muscle or muscles get worked out and fed correctly, you’ll turn into 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger sooner or later. That probably isn’t realistic, but you get the idea. I should have been getting my boots dirtier this year with respect to ADV riding, and my dual sport bike has also received a bit of attention.

Now and again, it’s good to poke the boundaries that we’ve built. There is comfort in that; to be fair, making those proverbial walls took a lot of effort! Who am I to write that kind of dedication off? But nudging things out further always reveals a little more about yourself and what you’re capable of. It’ll make those Monday morning emails seem less trivial after tackling a new obstacle, whether on a bike, in life, or whatever else comes across your desk.