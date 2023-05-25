2024 KTM 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F First Look [9 Fast Facts]

The all-new 2024 KTM 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F are 50-state-legal off-road bikes, complete with USFS-approved spark arresters and reduced emissions. Based on the new XCW-F models, KTM eliminated the “C” to differentiate the XW-Fs from the competition motorcycles, which do not run spark arresters and are a bit louder. Notably, for owners in California, the 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F can be registered as OHVs, making them legal on state and federal public lands. The new XW-F models will be in direct competition with the Honda CRF450X.
- The 2024 KTM 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F share the same new frame as the new 450 XCF-W racebike. Highlighting the new chromoly frame is the repositioning of the shock tower, which is now forged. The goal is to prevent squatting during acceleration. KTM engineers upped the longitudinal rigidity to give the rider a better feel for the chassis.
- Although the 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F have completely different motors, both are new for 2024. The 500 remains a SOHC design, while the 350 is a DOHC powerplant—both are four-valve designs. Despite the different engine cases, they use the same mounting points on the frame, so they fit equally well. The motors are tilted two degrees rearward to increase mass centralization. A new airbox feeds the 500 and 350 engines with smoothed airflow for increased power.
- The 50-state motors will be very close in performance to the competition versions. While KTM isn’t making public claims about power output, our sources tell us the XW-F engines will put out a bit more power and sound than the street-legal EXC-F dual-sport equivalents. The XW-F models cut six pounds off the weight of the EXC-F bikes.
- The XW-Fs get a new front end. The fork is a new Xact closed cartridge spring design. It is claimed to offer consistent performance on long rides, and a new hydrostop offers improved bottoming resistance. Damping adjustments require no tools. The triple clamps are a new forged design, which a KTM insider tells us delivers “precise fork action and optimized front end feel.” The steering stem is less rigid to give the front end a more forgiving feel. Additionally, a new handlebar mount reduces bar twisting from falls, thanks to an increase in grip area. The bar-clamp pad is larger, to keep the rider safer on impact.
- KTM didn’t forget to update the rear of the chassis. The new-for-2024 Xplor shock is a linkage-free design with progressive damping—no tools are required to adjust the damping. The shock is lighter and shorter than the previous Xplor unit, along with new internals, including a new main piston. The swingarm is hollow, die-cast aluminum with a rigidity increase over previous designs. To prevent to back end from becoming too stiff, the axle diameter is reduced to 22mm. Also, the rear subframe is now an aluminum/polyamide hybrid, which is lighter.
- New footpegs have a larger footprint. They’re also lighter and have more clearance than previous designs.
- An LED headlight is claimed to be four times brighter than the unit it replaced. After-dark riding is now practical with stock lighting.
- The bodywork is all-new. It’s textured so the rider can better grip the bike during hard riding. The seat is also flatter than on previous KTM enduro bikes.
- You’ll have to wait unit August to get the 2024 KTM 500 XW-F and 350 XW-F. We don’t have prices for either 50-state-legal motorcycle.
2024 KTM 500 XW-F (and 350 XW-F) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC; 4 valves)
- Fueling: Keihin EMS w/ 42mm throttle body
- Muffler: Aluminum; USFS-approved spark arrester
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xact fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.6 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.2 gallons
- Wet weight: 260 pounds (350: 256 pounds)
PRICES
- 2024 KTM 500 XW-F Price: $TBA MSRP
- 2024 KTM 350 XW-F Price: $TBA