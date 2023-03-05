2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 Review: R and RS [16 Fast Facts]

The naked middleweight category is positively buzzing, flaunting potent offerings from all corners of the globe. Hailing from Old Blighty is Triumph’s Speed Triple lineup, a class staple as it enters its fourth generation with the road-focused 2024 Triumph Speed Triple 765 R and racetrack-ready Speed Triple 765 RS models—lest we forget the sold-out Street Triple Moto2 Edition with its all-around Öhlins suspension and uncompromising clip-on handlebars. Though, we didn’t have a chance to ride the latter.The British brand’s latest naked machines have dropped their covers to reveal chiseled new looks and are freshly endowed with cornering ABS and lean-angle-sensitive traction control for the first time in their illustrious careers. Things don’t stop there, with the 765cc triple-cylinder engine receiving performance enhancements and chassis tweaks pepping-up handling.
We were eager to see how Triumph plans to poke the competition with its two-pronged approach (technically, three) and headed off to sample the Street Triple 765 R and RS. The legendary Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto served as our stomping grounds while exploring surrounding Andalusian roads, capping things off with a track day aboard the RS. Now, it’s time for the Fast Facts.
From Moto2 to you: The 765 triple-cylinder howler gets more power. The paddock has been good for the Triumph, where engineers pass on tricks of the racing trade, raising peak horsepower to 128 (+7 hp) on the RS and 118 (+2 hp) on the R, while torque bumps a single digit to 59 ft-lbs for both. It all starts at the top, where shorter intake trumpets encourage high-rpm power gains and feed an improved inlet port design. New valves and cams increase lift, playing well with the reshaped combustion chamber and piston, both of which are now milled to accept a higher compression ratio (12.65:1 to 13.25:1) and cylinder pressures. That uptick called for stronger conrods and gudgeon pins; delving further reveals slight tweaks to the crankshaft gear, balancer shaft, and clutch gear.
One engine serves two roles. The road-going R and racier RS are mechanically identical mills and promote distinct personalities with individual states of tune—hence the claimed HP differences. The siblings have the same ultra-smooth, snarling charm that will make fast friends of anyone twisting their grips, pulling confidently from the bottom, leading directly to an inviting midrange punch perfect for canyon apexes. The two personalities diverge toward the upper regions of the powerband, where the RS’s top-end tenacity is highlighted on the circuit. Wringing out the rev-happy 2024 Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS is pure joy, as it never overwhelms and cheers riders on with its extra whiff of aggression. And we owe many of those positive superlatives to the revised gearing.
Gearbox tweaks earn their keep. Triumph has made modest performance gains seem mighty by slotting in a taller first gear, then shortening up the rest of the internal cogs and final-drive ratios significantly. At the track, those tighter ratios help catapult you off Jerez’s iconic blue and white apex curbing, while giving the super-slick latest-gen up/down quickshifter from the Speed Triple 1200 R/RR a workout as you blitz through the revs. Finding the limiter is a lot easier these days, but on the other hand, you can roll a taller gear into a corner and still get a good drive. There’s more slap everywhere, and it’s a welcome addition on that road, seeing as riders will dig into the power that much easier.
A round of applause for the ride modes, please. Triumph has tuned its ride-by-wire throttle ever-so-sweetly to make the fueling incredibly clean and responsive. The R does well with Road, Rain, Sport, and a customizable Rider mode, while the RS gets all that and the nanny-curtailing Track mode. Each model is tuned individually, though all the modes work as advertised, ratcheting up the while clicking through the list with Sport or Track maps spot-on for hard riding. The takeaway is that you’ll feel a superb connection at the wrist, whether you are popping to the shop or wrangling your steed around the track.
Advanced rider aids come to the Street Triple lineup. A considerable part of the 2024 Striple update is the addition of cornering ABS, lean-angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, and linked braking, first seen on the recent Speed Triple 1200 R and RR. The selected ride mode dictates ABS and TC intervention, but riders can mix and match settings, as mentioned prior.
Triumph has been working on its algorithms, and it shows. Even with some spotty damp patches, the road ride didn’t throw the model-specific tuned ABS or TC systems for a loop. Linked braking adds a touch of the rear brake when the front lever is squeezed, settling the chassis when pulling the stoppers, and is virtually indistinguishable. We sampled the RS’s Track mode, where cornering ABS and linked braking are disabled, giving you all the leeway trail brake deep and fixing the intrusive ABS witnessed on the 2020 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS. Likewise, the revised Track TC gave me the confidence to pour it on while exiting Jerez’s many hard-charging corners, watching the TC light flash away without hampering drive.
Those of the hooligan persuasion will want to know this tidbit. With the RS popped into Track mode, one can loft the front wheel a bit, but the systems are programmed to prioritize forward drive. Fair play, I say. Those who want to point their wheels to the heavens must disable TC altogether, as WC is inextricably linked to that system. While not a significant issue, the 2024 Triumph Street Triples don’t offer the same nuanced rider aid adjustment as competitors. My words would be sterner on a full-blown supersport, though as street bikes, perhaps it isn’t deemed crucial.
Two instrument panels create a clear distinction between models. Simplicity can often go a long way, and the R’s hybrid TFT/LCD is evidence of that. The LED tachometer is crystal clear, and other information can be gleaned quickly. On the other hand, the RS’s suitably premium five-inch full-color display packed with enticing animations is visually stunning. However, the low-contrast pastel color palette and futuristic rev counter make it challenging to see when the redline approaches. With peak power being made nearly to the bitter end, you’ll find the soft rev-limiter before you know it.
Sportier geometry for the R and RS improves the breed. A quick spec-sheet gander, and you’ll notice that each Striple steed is sharper these days—rake, trail, and wheelbase are all a little tighter. In the case of the R, differing figures apparently result from suspension setting fiddling. Meanwhile, the RS takes things further by raising the rear ride height, which creates an even steeper 23.2-degree rake and shorter 3.82-inch trail, putting more weight over the nose. Remember the shorter final drive gearing? Well, that’s also choked up the wheelbases a tad.
Handling differences are apparent. The R and RS aren’t punctuated by stark cornering contrasts, as their Daytona-developed chassis comfortably casts a sporting light upon either machine. Sure, the R is a shade or two more subdued with its relatively flatter stance, but it peels into curves sweetly. Of course, those who enjoy a spirited rip in the canyons or track days will gravitate towards the RS’s agile mannerisms and pointed disposition that doesn’t compromise composure one iota.
The R uses Showa suspension all around. There are some differences with hardware, and that’s not to say we should kick sand at the fully adjustable Showa Separate Function Fork and fully adjustable Showa shock. They hold their own on the sometimes-bumpy Spanish country roads, though the shock’s high-speed damping can struggle with hard-edged hits, and the typically rock-steady chassis can fidget a touch over a rough patch. Though, it’s never more than that, even at a healthy pace. A few turns of the screws are likely to solve any wriggles, as we ran “comfort” settings due to the road conditions.
Upgraded Showa and Öhlins units on the RS payoff. Once again, we’re dealing with fully adjustable suspenders that add a stout underpinning to the Speed Triple RS chassis. Even when using softer settings, the firmer Showa Big Piston fork and STX 40 shock offer additional support that someone of my weight results in increased confidence. That can’t be overstated at the racetrack, but this is where the wide adjustment range is highlighted. Cranking up the settings each session transformed the RS from squishy and squatty to stable and steady, helping me precisely track through Jerez’s hair-raising turns 4, 11, and 12. I’d say the extra coin is justified for the track day crowd, for the improved ride quality alone.
Tire choice plays a role in this handling chat. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires are slapped onto the RS, which lives on the grippier end of the spectrum and certainly ups the cornering ante. The Supercorsa SPs are so sport-inclined that we used them for our track day at Jerez, where they performed admirably. Given the R’s street leanings, Triumph chose a more conservative option in the Continental ContiRoad sport-touring tire. The German-made rubber is a harder compound and construction that doesn’t offer nearly the same grip, arguably contributing to the R’s slightly less-planted feeling. The upshot is that the Contis will outlast the Italian option by a long while.
Brembo brings the stopping power once again. Saving a few pennies is the R with its time-tested M4.32 calipers and axial master cylinder. Only lower-spec by direct comparison, the braking setup delivers a good feel at the adjustable lever and ample stopping power. On the ritzier end is the RS with its Brembo span-and-ratio adjustable MCS lever and Stylema calipers. The combination has the kind of excellent bite and modulation you’d expect from the top-notch kit, with immense braking force to match. The only gripe is the MCS lever doesn’t have enough sweep for those with smaller hands (me).
An upright and sporting riding position returns. Triumph hasn’t spoiled its proven recipe but accentuated it by adding a 12mm longer handlebar to the Street Triple 765s, courtesy of the Speed Triple 1200. More leverage doesn’t make either machine feel finicky and pairs well with the other changes afoot. Of course, the RS’s seat height has grown marginally to 32.9 inches. While that seems lofty on paper, it is alleviated by the slim chassis. A comfortable seat and casual reach to the footpegs for my 32-inch inseam works wonders on the road, though when carrying high-lean angles, toe sliders may be sacrificed to the racetrack gods.
The 2024 Triumph Speed Triple 765 R and RS raise the bar differently. The current Street Triple 765 range has earned well-deserved accolades since it hit the scene in 2017, and with each update, it is improved in every aspect of its being and continues to tout excellent build quality. It isn’t perfect, and the quibbles are simply that—quibbles. This update followed a familiar path by improving handling characteristics, bumping up performance, and bringing advanced rider aids into the fold, while also reinforcing each model’s positioning. The R will cater to those on the streets, where top-end power and high-spec bits aren’t fully utilized. Those that want to go all-in can have it, opting for the more pointed and aggressive Street Triple 765 RS that aligns with the performance-minded riders among us.
New Suzuki V-Strom 800DE + Cat MacLeod of Leod Escapes
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In our first segment, Editor Don Williams has just returned from Sardinia, Italy, where he was riding the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. This is the all new, upper-middleweight ADV machine that features—among many other things—the new Suzuki 775cc parallel-twin motor. This highly anticipated motorcycle from the big S has a lot of depth to talk about, and Don reviews the bike completely, giving us his impressions both off-pavement and on.
Cat MacLeod, owner of Leod Escapes, gets to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams in our second segment. If you Google ‘hedonism’, it doesn’t actually mention Leod Escapes, but judging by Cat’s description of some of his magical MotoGP track-riding tours and associated antics, Google really should include it. Can you think of any better way to spend two weeks than three days of riding a legendary MotoGP circuit, while being coached by World Superbike legend Troy Corser—and then getting to tour the local spectacular area, all the while, staying in upscale hotels and eating the best food?
Cat is a great story-teller and he doesn’t hold back. Fair warning: you probably should not have kids under 13 listening to this segment, so please be aware of that.
As motorcycle people we’re often accused of being ‘crazy’. I say: fair enough, we probably are. So have a listen to Cat Macleod, and go book yourself the trip of a lifetime. And no, we don’t get paid anything to say that.