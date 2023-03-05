2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 Review: R and RS [16 Fast Facts]

In our first segment, Editor Don Williams has just returned from Sardinia, Italy, where he was riding the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. This is the all new, upper-middleweight ADV machine that features—among many other things—the new Suzuki 775cc parallel-twin motor. This highly anticipated motorcycle from the big S has a lot of depth to talk about, and Don reviews the bike completely, giving us his impressions both off-pavement and on.

Cat MacLeod, owner of Leod Escapes, gets to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams in our second segment. If you Google ‘hedonism’, it doesn’t actually mention Leod Escapes, but judging by Cat’s description of some of his magical MotoGP track-riding tours and associated antics, Google really should include it. Can you think of any better way to spend two weeks than three days of riding a legendary MotoGP circuit, while being coached by World Superbike legend Troy Corser—and then getting to tour the local spectacular area, all the while, staying in upscale hotels and eating the best food?

Cat is a great story-teller and he doesn’t hold back. Fair warning: you probably should not have kids under 13 listening to this segment, so please be aware of that.

As motorcycle people we’re often accused of being ‘crazy’. I say: fair enough, we probably are. So have a listen to Cat Macleod, and go book yourself the trip of a lifetime. And no, we don’t get paid anything to say that.

