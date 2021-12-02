2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Review [13 Fast Facts]

When the all-new 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS hit the scene with its blistering performance, stellar chassis, and state-of-the-art electronics package, sport riding fans began champing at the bit for a fully-faired superbike variant. Instead of broaching the subject with an overly aggressive riding position and a new set of bodywork, the gentlemanly 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is designed to be a sportbike for the road, keenly delivering superbike level thrills in a more approachable package.

That street-oriented yet track-capable premise is the driving force behind the new RR model, which uses the Speed Triple 1200 RS’s tasty components to achieve its goals, and we can rest assured that it comes from good breeding. A smattering of new bits joins the party, including a dashing bikini fairing with a solo headlight, Öhlins semi-active suspension, Pirelli rubber, and clip-on handlebars that flirt with racier ergos while mostly staving off the achy joints.

We headed off to the south of Spain to sample the 2022 Triumph Speed 1200 RR and put the British brand’s aspirations to the test. Mixed conditions on our road ride, plus a trio of track sessions at the ritzy Ascari Race Resort, gave us quite the first impression. Now, let’s get on with the Fast Facts.

The 1160cc triple-cylinder engine steals the show again. Deliciously smooth and devilishly fun sum up the finer points of the ST’s new mill, which flexes a claimed 177 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 92 ft-lbs at 9000 rpm. The beauty of this beast is in how its luscious, tractable low-end grunt feeds into broad midrange might, giving you all the roll-on power you could ever ask for even in taller gears. Those qualities alone make it well-suited for the street, but push on, and you’ll find that the RR is more than willing to rear its head. It delivers a top-end rush ready to rip through any racetrack without having to manage the gratuitous nature of 200+ horsepower superbikes. If that isn’t enough, you have that classic triple-cylinder engine howl spat out of the exhaust that will have you fiending for your next ride.

Power is on demand for a few reasons. Any good triple-cylinder engine needs to have a bit of a rev-happy nature, and Triumph doesn’t disappoint in that regard. The brand’s most recent big triple can provide on-demand shove via its lightweight finger-follower valvetrain and low-inertia design, allowing it to spool up with urgency. That enabled engineers to accentuate midrange and top-end power without sacrificing torquey goodness. Aboard the tucked-in RR variant, you’ll be egged on through the canyons or the racetrack, and nothing will go to waste.

A superb gearbox and up/down quickshifter fit the sport-riding bill. The stacked six-speed gearbox is slicker than snot, allowing you to pour the power on and grab a gear when cranked over without upsetting the chassis. Thanks to the quickshifter, touching the light assist-and-slipper clutch is only done when setting off or pulling in. Downshifting is also excellent, save for a bit of hesitancy if you spike the revs in high-speed braking zones. Dropping from sixth to third at the end of Ascari’s 1542-foot front straight comes to mind. On the street, and in 99 percent of other track scenarios, you’re golden.

Clip-ons and wind protection change the whole vibe. Looking at the RR’s ergonomic numbers, compared to the RS, the grips are 5.3-inches lower and nearly two inches forward, dropping your hands down significantly. In addition, the rearsets are a little over a half-inch higher and an inch back, putting you in a more aggressive posture. Committed as it might seem, it isn’t as demanding as a proper superbike, so it remains manageable on the street. However, at urban speeds, the additional weight on the wrists is noticeable. When you begin to pick up the pace, having extra weight over the bars results in more feedback from the front end. Lastly, the alluring bikini fairing provides a fair amount of wind protection, sure to make the naked RS a tad jealous, and the narrow chassis accommodates an easy reach to the tarmac.

The Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension is game-changing on the RR. Part of the premium for the RR is that it’s equipped with the latest semi-active suspension from the Swedish brand. The Öhlins software and servos automatically and constantly adjust damping rates to ensure a downright luxurious ride in any of its three semi-active modes—Comfort, Normal, and Dynamic. The whole affair is plush yet supportive, with Comfort suited for your journey to the canyons, Normal perfect for attacking the mountain apexes, and Dynamic keeping the chassis tight on the racetrack.

Each mode can be further customized via the Objective Based Tuning Interface. OBTI breaks things down into easy-to-understand jargon such as “Front Stiffness,” “Braking Support,” and so forth. It truly pulls the veil off the art of suspension tuning for less experienced riders, and in practice, you can tune a bike to your needs within seconds from the dash.

Handling takes an extra step aboard the RR. The balance, poise, and stability that we first sampled on the RS stay true on the RR, where the revised riding position encourages a sharper handling version of the Speed Triple. Things aren’t as razor-edged as your superbike, which is just dandy, as the experience isn’t as frantic, either. The RR takes direction quickly, flipping through chicanes with purpose, and it goes precisely where you point it. Adding to that precise handling is fantastic mechanical grip when accelerating through one of Ascari’s many sweeping corners, plus a solid feel when dropping the anchors.

Out with the Metzeler and in with Pirelli. Given the RR’s sportier slant, Triumph opted for the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 instead of the RS’s imminently capable Metzeler Racetec RR K3 rubber. In truth, either tire is an excellent choice for aggressive riding. We were met with low temperatures and damp roads to start our day, eventually spinning some laps on a drying track. The Supercorsa provided much-needed confidence in those situations.

IMU-supported Continental electronics return. We have four preset riding modes on deck—Track, Sport, Road, and Rain—and a customizable Rider mode. Triumph doesn’t go in for the dizzying array of variables that we see on most European sport machines these days. Instead, Triumph ties TC, WC, and ABS to each mode. While some users might want to dial in each setting individually, as they can on motorcycles with equivalent tech, Triumph sees the RR as a road bike first. Keeping the systems as simple as possible aligns with that ethos. That said, the systems work admirably and pay off in mixed conditions.

Rider aids complement the experience. Per usual, your respective riding modes adjust the cornering ABS, lean-angle-sensitive TC, and WC settings, as well as the throttle map. Track and Sport modes share a throttle map—it’s quite the virile ride, with nearly perfect fueling, save for a slight hint of choppiness during the initial application. Track’s TC lets you wring it out nicely, without hampering the fun, even in tricky mixed conditions. Importantly, Track ABS tosses lean-angle-sensing to the wind to allow much more aggressive trail braking. On the street, no systems intervened prematurely and were a massive help in soggy conditions. Just as with the RS, the RR ties wheelie and traction control together. So, if you’re looking to hoist ’em high, you’ll need to disable TC. Oh, and there’s cruise control.

Brembo Stylema calipers bring the stopping power. With top-notch components such as these, braking force and feedback are immense. A trick addition to the RR is the span- and ratio-adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder, which gives you the ability to firm or soften up your brakes on the fly. Linked braking is standard in all modes, save for Track, and works flawlessly. The rear stopper is great for low-speed handling or correcting lines on the circuit.

Fit and finish are downright dapper. There is much to like about Triumph’s extreme attention to detail, as every bolt, panel, bit, and bob is immaculate. The five-inch TFT display is crystal clear, and neat details include backlit controls. Carbon panels add a modern flair to the RR, while keyless ignition, LED lighting, and a lithium-ion battery are all up to snuff for a machine of this caliber. The pure-class Red Hopper livery you see me strutting around will set you back an extra $350.

Performance and style are in harmony with the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. Liter bikes are quite hyper-focused these days, pushing them farther into the realm of strict racetrack duty. Triumph wisely chose to build a machine that scratches the superbike itch, making a machine that can be lived with on the street and is good for a hearty rip at the track. Now, I might be partial to the looks of the RR, but if that doesn’t sell you, the wickedly-fun engine, stalwart chassis, and racier seating position might be enough to push you through a dealer’s doors.

Photography by Gareth Harford, Chippy Wood, et al

RIDING STYLES

Street

Track

Helmet: Arai Corsair-X

Suit: Alpinestars Racing Absolute w/ Tech-Air

Gloves: Alpinestars GP Pro R3

Boots: Alpinestars Supertech R

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 1160cc

Bore x stroke: 90 x 60.8mm

Maximum power: 177 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft-lbs @ 9000 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.2:1

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular aluminum twin-spar

Swingarm: Aluminum single-sided

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.0

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston monobloc calipers, radially mounted master cylinder, and fully adjustable Brembo MCS lever

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.5 inches

Rake: 23.9 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg

Curb weight: 439 pounds

COLORS

Red Hopper & Storm Grey

Crystal White & Storm Grey

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Price: $20,950 MSRP

