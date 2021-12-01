2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE First Look [12 Supercharged Fast Facts]

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is back, replacing the SE+ version for 2022. Although the plus-sign is dropped, the new SE is a premium motorcycle with a slew of new features. So, get comfortable as we dig deep into the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE.
- The already high-tech Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE just upped its game with three radar-based features. The 2022 edition gets Bosch’s Advanced Rider Assist System—adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection. The cruise control prevents you from creeping up on a vehicle by manipulating the throttle and, if necessary, the brakes. Forward collision warning lets you know if you are too close to the vehicle ahead, based on the relative speed of the two vehicles. A flashing bright red LED and warning on the TFT display strive to send you the message, with the feature’s sensitivity being adjustable (or defeatable). Blind-spot detection is activated by your turn signal switch and warns via a flashing light on the appropriate mirror that someone is in the lane you’re intending to change into.
- A new six-axis IMU is deeply integrated into the ECU. Data from the IMU is used to make the Advanced Rider Assist system function optimally. It also is used for power delivery, quickshifter operation, hill-hold assist, and ABS.
- There’s a 6.5-inch TFT screen to assist the rider in monitoring the various systems. The dash interfaces with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Smartphone-based Infotainment app. The app allows you to mirror compatible apps on the display—probably not Angry Birds Friends, however. Instead, you’ll be able to mirror the Sygic navigation app, Sena app, and others.
- The 2022 SE gets an updated version of the semi-active suspension on last year’s SE+. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE gets the Showa Skyhook Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment keeps the chassis composed as the wheels react to road impurities.
- The magnificent supercharged inline-4 returns with new cam timing, and more. Kawasaki has dropped the exhaust pre-silencer, lengthened the collector pipe, upped the catalyzer volume, and enlarged the muffler. In response to those changes, the cam timing has been revised. Kawasaki claims “increased overall engine performance,” as well as “improved torque to benefit everyday rideability.”
- Some work has been done on the dog-ring transmission. Second gear gets a new set of teeth to reduce gear-mech resonance. The clutch cover is stiffer to, again, minimize sound output. Kawasaki has also massaged the amount of hydraulic fluid in the clutch system to improve the release of the clutch by reducing plate drag. According to Kawasaki, you’ll notice that it’s easier to shift into neutral.
- Braking has been updated at the handlebar. The radial-pump Brembo master cylinder is new, as is the brake lever. Kawasaki tells us the result is “improved braking performance and superb feel.”
- Tires are upgraded to the newest Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 rubber. They replace the S21. We approve.
- Touring riders will most appreciate the wider seat, grip warmers, USB power outlet, tire pressure monitoring, and proximity-based keyless ignition. Even if you’re on a local ride, you can still benefit from those features.
- Styling has been tightened up on the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE. The upper fairing is more compact, with a new LED headlight leading the way with the radar sensor below it. The side fairing has been simplified and incorporates the LED cornering lighting. The new mirrors are more aerodynamic and designed to give you a better view of the road behind. A rear radar sensor continuously monitors what’s behind you, and it is camouflaged by a cover on the rear fender. Oh, and don’t miss the new Supercharged emblem—it’s handcrafted. There’s no point in having supercharging if it doesn’t mention it somewhere on the bike, right?
- There is an enticing selection of new Kawasaki Genuine Accessories for the SE. There are two seats (higher and lower), a color-coordinated seat cowl for soloists, a helmet lock, a lower windshield, and an oil cap. Side cases carrying 28 liters each return.
- All these features come with a new, higher price tag. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE runs $2000 more than the SE+ it replaces. There are no color choices, so Kawasaki counts on you liking Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Supercharged inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 76 x 55mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Maximum torque: 101 ft-lbs @ 9500 rpm
- Fueling: EFI w/ four 40mm throttle bodies and dual injectors
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet-multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion lite shock; 5.5 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Semi-floating 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder
- Rear brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch 10.3ME
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 591 pounds
- Color: Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray
2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Price: $27,500 MSRP
2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE Photo Gallery