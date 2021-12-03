2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S First Look [19 Fast Facts]

We provided a sneak peek at this motorcycle back in February. It debuted as a 2021 model in Europe, and after an agonizing wait here in the United States, the new 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is here. The S stands for street, as this ADV has a sport-touring focus. Still, being a KTM, it has some built-in off-road capabilities. We have more to tell you about than we did earlier this year, so let’s start from scratch.
- The 1301cc V-twin might appear unchanged, but looks can be deceiving. KTM shaved 3.5 pounds from the LC8 motor thanks to thinner engine casings, and spent gases are expelled through new headers. Additionally, a new two-radiator cooling system helps keep both cylinders at the optimum operating temperature.
- The Pankl transmission gets upgrades, including bronze-coated shift forks, that are geared toward improving the action of the optional quickshifter. For when you use the clutch, the new clutch discs are claimed to have superior low-speed disengagement.
- The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has a new chassis, including the frame and swingarm. The trellis chromoly frame gets the steering head pulled back over half-inch, and there are new motor mounts. The result is a rake tucked in 1.3 degrees to 24.7 degrees, compared to the previous S. The aluminum subframe is new, as is the longer swingarm. According to KTM insiders, the frame changes “optimize weight distribution for added agility and comfort,” while the swingarm “contributes to better straight-line stability under acceleration.”
- The semi-active WP Apex suspension has been upgraded. There are three presets—Sport, Street, and Comfort—and hydraulic spring-preload adjustment for the shock, offering 10 settings spread over three-quarters of an inch. If that’s not enough, there are three optional modes (Offroad, Auto, and Advanced) as well as three automatic leveling settings (High, Standard, Low). Also, the semi-active suspension adjusts more quickly to conditions. Travel is a hair under eight inches for both wheels.
- In addition to the suspension settings, there are IMU-supported ride modes. Sport, Street, Offroad, and Rain come standard on the 1290 Adventure S, with Rally mode optional, which gives you a choice of nine levels of traction control.
- Offroad ABS allows for skidding the rear wheel. Front-wheel ABS is always on, which we don’t mind. The entire ABS system is upgraded to Bosch 10.3ME.
- Radar-enhanced Bosch cruise control is standard. The cruise control automatically keeps you at a selected distance—there are five settings—from the vehicle in front of you.
- The radar unit is tucked in under a new, wider-beam LED headlight.
- A new seven-inch TFT display helps the rider keep track of the rider aid selections. Also, the switchgear is new to make it easier to manipulate the software.
- The 19-/17-inch wheel combo is now shod with Mitas Terra-Force R rubber. These tires have a 90/10 street/dirt bias, according to Mitas.
- The bodywork is new. The airflow has been designed to keep the heated air from the new radiators away from the rider.
- The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has a new, lower seat. The low position is now 33.4 inches—a half-inch lower than last year)—and the high seating position is just less than a quarter-inch lower. The seat is also designed for easier rider movement, and works in concert with the new 6.1-gallon fuel tank.
- Touring riders will like the new windshield, which has an adjustment range of over two inches.
- There’s a new aluminum kickstand. KTM says the new stand is lighter, easier to use, and looks better.
- There are three optional packages for the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. Rally Pack adds the Rally riding mode, traction control adjustability, and customizable throttle response. Suspension Pro adds Offroad, Auto, and Advanced presets, allows you to adjust the fork and shock independently, provides automatic spring preload adjustment, and an anti-dive setting. Step up to the Tech Pack, and you get the Rally Pack and Suspension Pro features, plus a quickshifter, engine compression braking adjustment, and hill-hold.
- Touring cases and a tank bag are factory options. The cases are made of aluminum and plastic, with a total carrying capacity of 70 liters. The tank bag includes a rain cover and carrying case, plus magnetic mounting.
- A titanium Akrapovič muffler with a carbon fiber end cap slips right on. It’s lighter and 50-state legal.
- There are two color schemes, and both involve orange and gray.
- Sorry, but we don’t have a price or arrival date for the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. We can tell you that we can’t wait to ride it.
2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 75-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1301cc
- Bore x stroke: 108 x 71mm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 52mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Powdercoated chromoly trellis frame w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP Apex SAT inverted 48mm fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP Apex SAT shock; 7.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.50 x 19
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.00
- Tires: Mitas Terra-Force R
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 267mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware Bosch 10.3ME Combined-ABS; off-road setting and defeatable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.3 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 33.4 and 34.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.8 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 6.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 522 pounds
- Colors: Orange/gary; gray/orange
2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price: $TBA MSRP