2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S First Look (15 Fast Facts)

Ep112 – Melissa Paris talks BTR, Loris Baz to MotoAmerica, SX Indy 1 & 2, ARAI News and more.

Greg’s Garage Pod with Co-Host Jason Pridmore – A motorcycle racing Pod about MotoGP, MotoAmerica, and World Superbike, Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, Supercross, and more. In this episode, Co-Hosts Greg White and Jason Pridmore talk:

ARAI Helmets News – MotoGP/WorldSBK star Loris Baz to MotoAmerica Honos Superbike, Rocco jumps up, Jake Lewis back in the mix, MotoAmerica LIVE+ app is on sale, MotoGP & WorldSBK US television news, a true road race star enters the Daytona 200!

Supercross – Results and a chat about Indianapolis 1 & 2.

SX Fantasy – The decision has been made… PulpMX. Join us! Link here: https://pulpmxfantasy.com/leagues/gregsgaragepodcast

MotoAmerica – A chat with Melissa Paris about Royal Enfield’s Build, Train, Race (BTR) program for women. Melissa is a 2020 National Champion winning mechanic, a racer, a team owner, a mother and wife to a Superbike Champ. You don’t want to miss this chat.

Next Week Tease – We have a conversation with MotoGP/WorldSBK star Loris Baz about the announcement of his arrival in the MotoAmerica Seris. Plus Supercross from Indianapolis 3 Supercross Fantasy, and the latest racing news.

Race Calendar – Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Indianapolis, IN.

Bye, Bye

To Listen and Subscribe on Apple Podcast: Greg’s Garage Pod w/Co-Host Jason Pridmore on Apple Podcasts

Steve English and the Paddock Pass Podcast can be found here: Paddock Pass Podcast