Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Community Commentary Motorcycle World Mourns the Passing of Dale Walksler

Motorcycle World Mourns the Passing of Dale Walksler

Dale Walksler, founder of the Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, N.C., passed away on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 68 after a four-year fight with cancer.

Walksler opened the 38,000 square foot facility in 2002 after relocating the collection from Mt. Vernon, Ill. I had the chance to tour the facility and meet Dale Walksler back in 2006. The collection of vehicles is one of the best and most unique in the world and Walksler was friendly, informative, and fun to talk motorcycles with.

Walksler said that Wheels Through Time is “The museum that runs” because every vehicle on display, no matter how old or rare runs!

During our visit, Walksler was as good as his word, when he came out of the shop aboard his 1917 Henderson Four kitted out in an antique pudding bucket helmet and leather riding jacket to go for a ride with Gold Wing-mounted Dave Despain of the Speed Channel.

Motorcycle icon Dale Walksler

Walksler was inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame in 2019. His bio there relates the story of an amazing career in the motorcycle world that started out when he was young.

In 1970, at age 18, he went into business in motorcycle sales, opening Dale’s Hogs and in 1974, he became one of the youngest people ever to attain a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle franchise opening his dealership in Mt. Vernon, Ill., at age 22.

He sold the dealership in 1999, but kept his collection, moving it into the new facility in Maggie Valley in 2002. He continued to add antique and unique motorcycles and cars to the collection, to include such rarities as the 1916 Traub, which is literally a one-of-its-kind machine.

Walksler’s experience with classic and rare motorcycles of all brands made him a sought-after expert judge for motorcycle shows. He was an honorary member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.

All of us at Ultimate Motorcycling extend our condolences to Dale’s family.

For more information, see:

Previous article2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S First Look (15 Fast Facts)
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S First Look (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The most street-worthy of KTM’s Super Adventure lineup, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is updated this year. The changes are wide-ranging, so...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Indian Chief Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 41 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Indian is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the original Chief's debut with a new 21st-century version of the iconic V-twin. One look tells you most...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Volcon Runt First Look: Electric Trail Motorcycle For Kids

Don Williams -
0
Could it be that Volcon is angling to be the Hodaka of the 2020s? While the original Volcon Grunt was a good start in...
Read more
Reviews

2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT Review (13 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like Honda was easing itself out of the cruiser business, the 2017 Honda Rebel 500 and 300 appear. With motors...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 350 EXC-F Long Term Test: For Family and Friends

Damon Powell -
0
As a motorcyclist, nothing is more enjoyable than the exploring aspect of the machine and our chosen sport it provides. Just going out on...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa First Look (35 Fast Facts + 50 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
After taking a break for ’21, the Hayabusa is back. While it’s not an entirely new motorcycle, the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa is substantially different...
Read more
Commentary

Motorcycle World Mourns the Passing of Dale Walksler

Gary Ilminen -
0
Dale Walksler, founder of the Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, N.C., passed away on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 68...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S First Look (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The most street-worthy of KTM’s Super Adventure lineup, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is updated this year. The changes are wide-ranging, so...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Indian Chief Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 41 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Indian is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the original Chief's debut with a new 21st-century version of the iconic V-twin. One look tells you most...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Volcon Runt First Look: Electric Trail Motorcycle For Kids

Don Williams -
0
Could it be that Volcon is angling to be the Hodaka of the 2020s? While the original Volcon Grunt was a good start in...
Read more
Reviews

2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT Review (13 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like Honda was easing itself out of the cruiser business, the 2017 Honda Rebel 500 and 300 appear. With motors...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 350 EXC-F Long Term Test: For Family and Friends

Damon Powell -
0
As a motorcyclist, nothing is more enjoyable than the exploring aspect of the machine and our chosen sport it provides. Just going out on...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling