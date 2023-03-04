2023 Daytona Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings

Eli Tomac retained his title as the King of Daytona with his seventh victory at Daytona International Speedway. It wasn’t easy, as Cooper Webb led the seven opening laps before missing a shift at the finish line, allowing Tomac to speed by. Chase Sexton survived two run-ins with Justin Barcia to take the final podium spot in the eighth round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, with Barcia hanging onto P4, well clear of Jason Anderson.
RJ Hampshire won his Heat race in his 450SX debut, and finished in P8 in the Main Event, behind Justin Cooper (P6) and Ken Roczen (P7). Aaron Plessinger (P9) and Christian Craig rounded out the top 10.Going into the mid-point round in the 2023 Supercross series at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Tomac has a five-point lead over Webb, who has a five-point cushion ahead of Sexton.Tomac’s win was his 49th 450SX victory, making him the third-winningest rider in the premier class in Supercross history. Tomac’s next win will put him in a tie for P2 on the all-time list with James Stewart. Jeremy McGrath’s 72 premier class wins remains the standard.Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports2023 Daytona Supercross Results, Daytona International Speedway
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Cooper Webb, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Justin Cooper, Yamaha
Ken Roczen, Suzuki
RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna
Aaron Plessinger, KTM
Christian Craig, 7-8-8, Husqvarna
Dean Wilson, Honda
Justin Hill, KTM
Shane McElrath, Suzuki
Grant Harlan, Yamaha
Josh Hill, KTM
Benny Bloss, Yamaha
Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
Justin Starling, GasGas
John Short, Kawasaki
Cade Clason, Kawasaki
Chase Marquier, Kawasaki
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 186 points (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top fives)
New Suzuki V-Strom 800DE + Cat MacLeod of Leod Escapes
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In our first segment, Editor Don Williams has just returned from Sardinia, Italy, where he was riding the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. This is the all new, upper-middleweight ADV machine that features—among many other things—the new Suzuki 775cc parallel-twin motor. This highly anticipated motorcycle from the big S has a lot of depth to talk about, and Don reviews the bike completely, giving us his impressions both off-pavement and on.
Cat MacLeod, owner of Leod Escapes, gets to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams in our second segment. If you Google ‘hedonism’, it doesn’t actually mention Leod Escapes, but judging by Cat’s description of some of his magical MotoGP track-riding tours and associated antics, Google really should include it. Can you think of any better way to spend two weeks than three days of riding a legendary MotoGP circuit, while being coached by World Superbike legend Troy Corser—and then getting to tour the local spectacular area, all the while, staying in upscale hotels and eating the best food?
Cat is a great story-teller and he doesn’t hold back. Fair warning: you probably should not have kids under 13 listening to this segment, so please be aware of that.
As motorcycle people we’re often accused of being ‘crazy’. I say: fair enough, we probably are. So have a listen to Cat Macleod, and go book yourself the trip of a lifetime. And no, we don’t get paid anything to say that.