2023 Daytona Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings

Eli Tomac retained his title as the King of Daytona with his seventh victory at Daytona International Speedway. It wasn’t easy, as Cooper Webb led the seven opening laps before missing a shift at the finish line, allowing Tomac to speed by. Chase Sexton survived two run-ins with Justin Barcia to take the final podium spot in the eighth round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, with Barcia hanging onto P4, well clear of Jason Anderson.

2023 Daytona Supercross Results: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac.

 

RJ Hampshire won his Heat race in his 450SX debut, and finished in P8 in the Main Event, behind Justin Cooper (P6) and Ken Roczen (P7). Aaron Plessinger (P9) and Christian Craig rounded out the top 10.

Going into the mid-point round in the 2023 Supercross series at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Tomac has a five-point lead over Webb, who has a five-point cushion ahead of Sexton.

Tomac’s win was his 49th 450SX victory, making him the third-winningest rider in the premier class in Supercross history. Tomac’s next win will put him in a tie for P2 on the all-time list with James Stewart. Jeremy McGrath’s 72 premier class wins remains the standard. 

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

2023 Daytona Supercross Results, Daytona International Speedway

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda

  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

  7. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

  8. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

  10. Christian Craig, 7-8-8, Husqvarna

  11. Dean Wilson, Honda

  12. Justin Hill, KTM

  13. Shane McElrath, Suzuki

  14. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

  15. Josh Hill, KTM

  16. Benny Bloss, Yamaha

  17. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas

  19. John Short, Kawasaki

  20. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

  21. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki

  22. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 186 points (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 181 (2W, 6P, 8 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 176 (1W, 7P, 8 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 148 (2P, 5T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 138 (1P, 5 T5)

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 135 (1P, 3T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 132 (1P, 2 T5)

  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 103

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 84

  11. Dean Wilson, Honda, 82

  12. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76

  13. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 75

  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 73

  15. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 53

  17. Josh Hill, KTM, 42

  18. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 37

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 28

  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 26

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 25

  22. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 23

  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 23

  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 19

  25. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15

  26. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  27. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 15

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 12

  29. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  30. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  31. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 2

  32. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 2

 

 

