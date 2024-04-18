Insta360 X4 First Look [10 Fast Facts: 8K Action Cam]

I have had a lot of fun and gained cinematography education reviewing the Insta360 One X2 in 2021, the Insta360 One RS in 2022, and the Insta360 X3 in 2023. They are all impressive 360-degree video capture systems. The newly introduced Insta360 X4 significantly enhances resolution, features, and battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
- The Insta360 X4 raises the bar on 360 resolution to 8K from 5.7K on the previous model. The High-Res Slow Motion o,r as I like to call it, the “Hold my beer and watch this” mode, is now 5.7K/60fps and 4K/100fps high-resolution slow motion with a maximum shutter speed of 1/8000 of a second. Single-Lens Mode resolution tops out at 4K. Still photography can be shot at 72 MP (11,904 x 5,952 pixels) or 18 MP (5,888 x 2,944 pixels).
- The Insta360 X4 features 5.7K/100fps cinematic motion blur. This is accomplished via Bullet Time and Motion ND Effect.
- Videos made by the new X4 should be smoother. Insta360 made enhancements to the FlowState Stabilization software with the goal of eliminating the effects of shakes and jitters.
- Hands-free operation is enhanced. Right now, I can say “start recording,” “stop recording,” and “take photo” instead of using a gloved finger to press a flat button. New features include gesture control to start/stop recording or take a photo, plus voice control via Bluetooth. Cancel recording and timed capture are also newly integrated features of the X4.
- The new X4 has Bluetooth headset connectivity to several industry-leading intercom devices. This is huge for the riding community. Integrating descriptive audio into my 360 videos is an upgrade I have been looking forward to. This new Bluetooth connectivity adds some welcome hands-free camera controls.
- New on the X4 is the capability to add ride data to your videos with Garmin and Apple Watch Integration.
- AI-powered editing comes to the Insta360 world. The free Insta360 editing software for smartphones (iOS and Android) and desktops has improved subject detection and framing, along with providing over 30 special effects. There is also a plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro for use with that high-end software.
- Battery capacity is increased, and the battery charges more quickly. The X4’s 2290 mAh battery has a battery capacity about 20 percent greater than the X3. That provides unplugged recording for up to 135 minutes at 5.7K30fps, according to Insta360. The new battery will charge to 80 percent in 38 minutes and to 100 percent in 55 minutes with a 9-volt/2-amp charging source.
- The Insta360 X4 is a more durable design. The X4 now comes with removable lens guards. Guards made with tempered glass are optional. Also, the X4 is now waterproof down to 33 feet. That should take care of any water crossings.
- The Insta360 X4 360-degree action cam has a list price of $500. It’s available now.