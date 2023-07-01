2023 RedBud National Motocross Results, Coverage, and Video

Jett Lawrence continues undefeated in his 450MX career, winning both motos at the 2023 RedBud National at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. After five of eleven rounds, Lawrence leads the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series by 57 points over Dylan Ferrandis. Lawrence left nothing in doubt, as he was the fastest qualifier, grabbed two holeshots, and led every lap on his way to his nine and tenth moto wins in 2023.

Chase Sexton returned from injuries to challenge Ferrandis for the runner-up spot. In the first moto, Sexton started in P5 and marched up to P2 by lap 7 (of 17), where he stayed. Ferrandis started in P3, was passed by Sexton on lap 5, then fell back to P5 when Adam Cianciarulo got by. Ferrandis reclaimed P3 on lap 12 when he passed Cianciarulo and a fading Ty Masterpool, who was in P2 for the first five laps.

Cianciarulo and Masterpool continued to battle until lap 14, when Cianciarulo fell and took down Masterpool in a failed pass attempt. Masterpool remounted to finish in P6, while a damaged bike caused Cianciarulo to DNF. Aaron Plessinger, who had been running in P6, inherited P4, where he finished.

In his first National of the year after a supercross injury, Jason Anderson converted his P7 start into the final top-five position, also moving up two spots thanks to the Cianciarulo/Masterpool incident.

With Jett Lawrence holding the lead firmly in his grasp, Ferrandis ran in P2 the entire second moto. Sexton hounded Ferrandis for much of the race, but Sexton could never show Ferrandis a wheel. Plessinger was a distant P4, over a minute behind Sexton. Marchbanks was another 25 seconds back, taking P5, ahead of Cianciarulo and Anderson. Anderson’s 5-7 day was good enough for P5 overall, one spot ahead of Marchbanks, who finished the first moto in P9.

Cooper Webb did not compete at the RedBud National due to injuries suffered in a mid-week practice crash. Webb dropped from P3 in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series standings to P5, as he has been outpointed by Plessinger and Cianciarulo.

The series resumes on July 8 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, marking the midpoint in the 2023 season. Check our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Photography by Align Media

2023 RedBud National Motocross Results, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1 Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 42; 3-2 Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC, 42 points; 2-3 Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 36; 4-4 Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 30; 5-7 Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 28; 9-5 Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 27; 7-8 Phil Nicoletti, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 23; 10-9 José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 13; 8-29 Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 15; 31-6 Bryce Shelly, KTM, 15; 15-12 Jace Kessler, Only Fans / Kessler Concrete / ATeam; 15, 12-15 Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 15; 6-40 Luca Marsalisi, Manluk Rock River Yamaha, 14; 17-11 Jeremy Hand, Hand Racing, 14; 14-14 Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 13; 8-29 Lars van Berkel, Honda, 10; 19-13 Chandler Baker, Ajax Motorsports/Redline Oil/Kawasaki, 8; 13-30 Brandon Scharer, 4-State Moto Complex; 7; 18-17 Derek Drake, Toyota of Redlands/BarX/Suzuki, 5; 39-16 Brandon Ray, Raylentless Racing, 5; 16-35 Dominique Thury, Heartbeat Hot Sauce/Solitaire Yamaha, 3; 21-18 Izaih Clark, Storm Lake Honda/Game Moto/FPD Racing, 2; 24-19 Sebastian Balbuena, Creative Sports Concepts/EMX 1; 27-20 Scott Meshy, HBI Racing, 1; 20-38

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 11 rounds)