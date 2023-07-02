RM Army Boot Camp Review: Suzuki and H.E.P Team Up

Suzuki Motor USA and H.E.P. MotorSports have come together to create a series of RM Army Boot Camp events with an open invitation to all current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners. Suzuki encourages Suzuki motocross bike owners and families to participate in these complimentary special events. I had to see what the hype was all about, so I attended the Perris Raceway edition to see what was going on.

The RM Army Boot Camp is a one-day event featuring an in-person experience with the H.E.P. Team’s supercross racing team technicians and pro riders. Monster Energy AMA Supercross fans will recognize the H.E.P. name—Ken Roczen, Kyle Chisholm, Shane McElrath, Dilan Schwartz, and Marshal Weltin have campaigned for the 2023 H.E.P. team.

Ride sessions, bike setup coaching, rider interactions, Suzuki product display, food, and refreshments are all part of the RM Army Boot Camp experience. The first Boot Camp was at the DT1 MX Camp in Tulare, California.

I attended the second Boot Camp, under the lights at historic Perris Raceway in Southern California. Subsequent events will be at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, on July 13 and at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 24. There will also be an RM Army Boot Camp at a yet-to-be-determined venue in the Mid-Atlantic region, with the date still pending.

Self-enlisted RM Army recruits convened at Perris Raceway in Perris. It was a great turnout, and I had never seen so many yellow bikes on the motocross track at one time. The massive Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented By Progressive Insurance racing rig was flooded with Suzuki riders talking with technicians and supercross racers Kyle Chisholm and Marshal Weltin. In addition to speaking with the Suzuki team members, Suzuki owners brought their bikes into the tent for consultation with professional Suzuki mechanics.

As it was only the second Boot Camp, it was a bit disorganized yet highly enjoyable and informative. I spoke with some of the attendees, or RM Army recruits, to hear what they had to say.

They were ecstatic to have their bikes looked over by professional race mechanics and to learn some new technical tips. RM Army recruits get one-on-one opportunities and join in on group tech tip sessions.

Ken Roczen’s mechanic Travis Soules hosted a discussion on pre-ride checks that he puts into practice at the highest level of racing. The checklist he went through included checking chain tension, tire pressure, control cables, suspension clickers, fasteners for the plastic, and more. Rider welfare is critical in our sport, so when the top professionals share helpful safety tips, it benefits everyone in the motocross community.

Suzuki hit the nail on the head with the RM Army Boot Camp. It’s one thing to get your tips and tricks from online resources or YouTube videos. However, it’s next level to get valuable information from the pros directly. Suzuki is going directly to its loyal customers, showing how dedicated the manufacturer is to supporting and appreciating customers’ brand loyalty.

There is a proven diehard Suzuki fanbase, in many ways due to the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 being sportsman-friendly mounts, rather than directed at professional racers. The RM Army Boot Camp event series reinforces the relationship between the professional racers, Suzuki owners, and Suzuki’s RM and RM-Z motorcycles. At its heart, the RM Army Boot Camp is a big, friendly hangout with a group of Suzuki owners and industry professionals.

Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

RM Army Boot Camp Review Photo Gallery