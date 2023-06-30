2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally Announced at Lake Powell Resort

The 2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally will be held on October 13-15 in Page, Arizona. It’s the 18th edition of the event, which is part of the international KTM Adventure Rally season. Page is located just south of Arizona’s Utah border, east of Grand Canyon National Park at Glen Canyon Dam. The event is headquartered at Lake Powell Resort.

This location gives riders access to routes in two states, including a ride to the Grand Canyon. KTM has developed multiple routes to accommodate a wide range of motorcycle and rider capabilities, including street-legal enduro bikes and adventure motorcycles. The routes converge at locations where the riders enjoy lunch and the motorcycles refueled in the sparsely populated region. KTM provides GPS tracks to ease navigation. For safety, riders must bring a Spot, InReach, or another personal locator beacon (PLB)—no rider is left behind.

KTM doesn’t send the riders out alone or in large groups. Instead, the self-guided groups have two, three, or four riders, which makes it possible to select routes that will accommodate the collective skill level of each group. Participants can create their own groups in advance, or let KTM put them in an appropriate group at the event. This organizational approach was used last year; due to its popularity, it’s back for the 2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally.

On Thursday, October 12, the day before the event starts, there will be a KTM Ride Orange Street Demo for riders who want to check out the pavement-only motorcycles from Austria. Friday and Saturday will offer full-day rides, with Sunday being a half-day, allowing participants to get a head start on returning home.

There is a pre-event dinner on Thursday, an Awards Dinner on Saturday, and breakfast is served on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as part of the $350 entry fee. You’ll also get a gift bag with an event t-shirt and hat. If you’re bringing a non-participant along, a $175 meals-only package is available so you can eat together.

KTM Adventure ambassadors and athletes will attend the 18th Annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally, and there will be Riding Technique and Technical Riding Seminars for participants looking to sharpen their off-road games.

While KTM riders are encouraged to attend, the 2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally is open to adventure riders regardless of their brand of choice, so KTM riders can bring their friends who ride blue, red, green, or other color motorcycles. Sign-up for the 2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally is via Eventbrite.

2023 KTM Adventure Rider Rally Photo Gallery