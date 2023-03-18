2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

Chase Sexton picked up his second win in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, benefiting from a penultimate-lap crash by leader Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger led most of the race by a wide margin at Ford Field in Detroit before catching his footpeg on a 90-degree right-hander, knocking his foot off the peg and ejecting him from the bike. Plessinger was unable to continue, finishing in P13.

2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage, Video: Barcia, Tomac, Sexton
Justin Barcia (#51) leads Eli Tomac (#1) and Chase Sexton

Plessinger’s fall promoted Cooper Webb to P2 and put Eli Tomac on the podium. Tomac was recovering from an off-track neck injury that hampered him last week in Indianapolis.

Plessinger took off after passing holeshotter Adam Cianciarulo on lap 2. Webb, Tomac, and Justin Barcia were battling behind Plessinger, all passing a fading Cianciarulo, who was P2 before dropping back to P8. Barcia eventually finished in P4, a spot ahead of last week’s winner Ken Roczen who bested Christian Craig.

Cooper Webb

Heat winner Jason Anderson was running in the top five when he crashed at the end of the whoops section. Anderson remounted to finish in P9. Brothers Justin and Josh Hill finished in the top 10, with Justin in P7 and Josh in P10.

Aaron Plessinger

Webb extends his lead to three points over Tomac. Despite winning, Sexton dropped to 17 points behind Webb after being penalized seven points for jumping on the red cross flag.

Racing resumes next week at Lumen Field in Seattle. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for streaming times on Peacock.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports and Align Media

2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Ford Field

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda
  2. Cooper Webb, KTM
  3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
  6. Christian Craig, Husqvarna
  7. Justin Hill, KTM
  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  9. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  10. Josh Hill, KTM
  11. Benny Bloss, Yamaha
  12. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  14. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
  15. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  18. Justin Starling, GasGas
  19. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
  20. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki
  21. Dean Wilson, Honda
  22. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)

  1. Cooper Webb, KTM, 225 points (2 wins, 8 podiums, 10 top fives)
  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 222 points (5W, 7P, 8 T5)
  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 208 (2W, 8P, 9 T5)
  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 182 (1W, 2P, 7 T5)
  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 180 (2P, 6T5)
  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 174 (2P, 4 T5)
  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 164 (1P, 4 T5)
  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 136
  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 107
  10. Justin Hill, KTM, 103
  11. Dean Wilson, Honda, 95
  12. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
  13. Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
  14. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
  15. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 69
  16. Josh Hill, KTM, 67
  17. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
  18. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 49
  19. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 40
  20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 38
  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 36
  22. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 36
  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 36
  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 33
  25. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 27
  26. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
  27. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 12
  29. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
  30. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
  31. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
  32. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
  33. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

