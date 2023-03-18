2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

Chase Sexton picked up his second win in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, benefiting from a penultimate-lap crash by leader Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger led most of the race by a wide margin at Ford Field in Detroit before catching his footpeg on a 90-degree right-hander, knocking his foot off the peg and ejecting him from the bike. Plessinger was unable to continue, finishing in P13.

Plessinger’s fall promoted Cooper Webb to P2 and put Eli Tomac on the podium. Tomac was recovering from an off-track neck injury that hampered him last week in Indianapolis.

Plessinger took off after passing holeshotter Adam Cianciarulo on lap 2. Webb, Tomac, and Justin Barcia were battling behind Plessinger, all passing a fading Cianciarulo, who was P2 before dropping back to P8. Barcia eventually finished in P4, a spot ahead of last week’s winner Ken Roczen who bested Christian Craig.

Heat winner Jason Anderson was running in the top five when he crashed at the end of the whoops section. Anderson remounted to finish in P9. Brothers Justin and Josh Hill finished in the top 10, with Justin in P7 and Josh in P10.

Webb extends his lead to three points over Tomac. Despite winning, Sexton dropped to 17 points behind Webb after being penalized seven points for jumping on the red cross flag.

Racing resumes next week at Lumen Field in Seattle. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for streaming times on Peacock.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports and Align Media

2023 Detroit Supercross Results, Ford Field

Chase Sexton, Honda Cooper Webb, KTM Eli Tomac, Yamaha Justin Barcia, GasGas Ken Roczen, Suzuki Christian Craig, Husqvarna Justin Hill, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Josh Hill, KTM Benny Bloss, Yamaha Cade Clason, Kawasaki Aaron Plessinger, KTM Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Grant Harlan, Yamaha Kevin Moranz, KTM Shane McElrath, Suzuki Justin Starling, GasGas Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki Chase Marquier, Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)