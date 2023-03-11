2023 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Standings, and Video

Ken Roczen took his first win of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, leading every lap on a deeply rutted Lucas Oil Stadium track at Indianapolis. Roczen brandished a kickstart lever on the podium, as his Suzuki RM-Z450 is the only model racing in the 450SX class that doesn’t have electric starting. It was Roczen’s fourth win at Indianapolis, and the first 450SX win for Suzuki since Roczen won the first two rounds of the 2017 season.

Justin Barcia returned to the podium for the first time since round 2 in San Diego. Barcia, who won his Heat race, bounced back from a P7 start to work his way up to P2 on lap 11 (of 27) when he passed Cooper Webb.

Webb ran in P2 for the opening two laps before getting passed by championship rival Chase Sexton. Sexton crashed hard into the face of a tabletop on lap 7, dropping Sexton back to P12. Sexton eventually finished in P10.

Webb held P2 until Barcia passed him. Despite his P3 finish, Webb takes the lead in the 2023 Supercross Championship Series, as previous leader Eli Tomac struggled on the tricky track after finishing the opening lap in P11. Tomac recovered to as high as P7, but lost a spot to Christian Craig due to an incident when lapping Dean Wilson on lap 25.

Aaron Plessinger had a lonely P4 race, finishing over 10 seconds behind Webb and over 8 seconds ahead of Jason Anderson. Anderson was over 11 seconds clear of Adam Cianciarulo in P6. It was Cianciarulo’s return to Supercross after missing two rounds due to injury, and his best finish of the 2023 season.

Finishing five positions ahead of Tomac gives Webb a one-point lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Sexton trails Tomac by 12 points. Sexton is 23 points head of Anderson, who has two points on Roczen.

The series resumes on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing times.

2023 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Lucas Oil Stadium

Ken Roczen, Suzuki Justin Barcia, GasGas Cooper Webb, KTM Aaron Plessinger, KTM Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Christian Craig, Husqvarna Eli Tomac, Yamaha Justin Hill, KTM Chase Sexton, Honda Josh Hill, KTM Dean Wilson, Honda Shane McElrath, Suzuki Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki Kevin Moranz, KTM Justin Starling, GasGas Grant Harlan, Yamaha Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Joan Cros, Kawasaki Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)