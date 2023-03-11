2023 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Standings, and Video

Ken Roczen took his first win of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, leading every lap on a deeply rutted Lucas Oil Stadium track at Indianapolis. Roczen brandished a kickstart lever on the podium, as his Suzuki RM-Z450 is the only model racing in the 450SX class that doesn’t have electric starting. It was Roczen’s fourth win at Indianapolis, and the first 450SX win for Suzuki since Roczen won the first two rounds of the 2017 season.
Justin Barcia returned to the podium for the first time since round 2 in San Diego. Barcia, who won his Heat race, bounced back from a P7 start to work his way up to P2 on lap 11 (of 27) when he passed Cooper Webb.
Webb ran in P2 for the opening two laps before getting passed by championship rival Chase Sexton. Sexton crashed hard into the face of a tabletop on lap 7, dropping Sexton back to P12. Sexton eventually finished in P10.
Webb held P2 until Barcia passed him. Despite his P3 finish, Webb takes the lead in the 2023 Supercross Championship Series, as previous leader Eli Tomac struggled on the tricky track after finishing the opening lap in P11. Tomac recovered to as high as P7, but lost a spot to Christian Craig due to an incident when lapping Dean Wilson on lap 25.
Aaron Plessinger had a lonely P4 race, finishing over 10 seconds behind Webb and over 8 seconds ahead of Jason Anderson. Anderson was over 11 seconds clear of Adam Cianciarulo in P6. It was Cianciarulo’s return to Supercross after missing two rounds due to injury, and his best finish of the 2023 season.
Finishing five positions ahead of Tomac gives Webb a one-point lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Sexton trails Tomac by 12 points. Sexton is 23 points head of Anderson, who has two points on Roczen.
The series resumes on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing times.
2023 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Josh Hill, KTM
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 202 points (2 wins, 7 podiums, 9 top fives)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 201 points (5W, 6P, 7 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 189 (1W, 7P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 166 (2P, 6T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 164 (1W, 2P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 155 (2P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 154 (1P, 4T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 119
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 93
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 92
- Justin Hill, KTM, 87
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 63
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Josh Hill, KTM, 54
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 37
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 33
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 31
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 28
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 27
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 23
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 22
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2