2023 Honda Navi Buyer’s Guide [Price, Colors, Specs]

When it comes to inexpensive urban transportation, the 2023 Honda Navi is difficult to beat. With an MSRP of $1807—the same as last year, despite rampant inflation—the Navi is priced low enough to be considered an impulse purchase. A seat height of a hair over 30 inches and a curb weight of 236 pounds means few will be intimidated by its size.

Something of a cross between a Honda Grom and a scooter, the 2023 Honda Navi features a carbureted 109cc four-stroke motor matched to a fully automatic continuously variable transmission using a belt and pulleys. The rider only needs to twist the throttle to get going—no clutch or gear shifting in the equation. Electric starting gets the motor spinning.

Many of the Navi’s parts are rudimentary. Non-ABS drum brakes are employed at each end, and there’s just a single shock on a swingarm where you’d expect to see twin shocks. MRF Zapper tires are mounted on a 12-/10-inch wheel combination.

The result is a motorcycle that is fun to ride within its urban capabilities, as we found out when we tested the Navi. Everything works as it should, and the top speed is an impressive 55 mph. A scooter-like 15-liter storage compartment enhances its practicality.

Frugal riders will also love that the 2023 Honda Navi gets 110 mpg, though the tank holds a bit less than a whole gallon, and infrequent maintenance is required. Four stylish colors are back from last year, including the playfully named Grasshopper Green and Nut Brown.

2023 Honda Navi Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke canted 80 degrees forward

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 55.0 x 55.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve

Fueling: 16mm carburetor

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 27mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches

Tires: MRF Zapper

Front tire: 90/90 x 12

Rear tire: 90/100 x 10

Front brake: 130mm mechanical drum w/ parking brake

Rear brake: 130mm mechanical drum

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 50.6 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 quarts

Estimate fuel consumption: 110 mpg

Curb weight: 236 pounds

COLORS

Grasshopper Green

Nut Brown

Ranger Green

Red

2022 Honda Navi Price: $1807 MSRP