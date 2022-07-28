2022 Honda Navi Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Ride Review, and 27 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-

It’s hard to imagine a Honda motorcycle being available for under $2000 in 2022. However, the new 2022 Honda Navi has an approachable MSRP of $1807. The Navi is part-scooter and part-motorcycle. The fully automatic CVT transmission is indicative of a scooter. However, the form factor is that of a small motorcycle, such as the Honda Grom and Monkey miniMOTOs.

With a 109cc motor, the Navi is capable of hitting 55 mph. Despite that being the speed limits on some freeways, the Navi isn’t freeway-legal in many states. It’s an urban motorcycle that’s all about agility and convenience, whether you use it for commuting to work or simply riding for the enjoyment and freedom of being on two wheels.

The 2022 Honda Navi evokes smiles wherever it goes, and you can park it almost anywhere without complaint due to its small size. The carbureted powerplant ekes out over 100 miles out of a gallon of gas, making it an inexpensive way to get around, even when pump prices spike.

Four colors are available, plus a couple of optional graphics kits to get you started down the customization road.

We have tested the Honda Navi

2022 Honda Navi Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke canted 80 degrees forward

  • Displacement: 109cc

  • Bore x stroke: 55.0 x 55.6mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve

  • Fueling: 16mm carburetor

  • Starting: Electric (kick backup)

  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 27mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches

  • Tires: MRF Zapper

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 12

  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 10

  • Front brake: 130mm mechanical drum w/ parking brake

  • Rear brake: 130mm mechanical drum

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 50.6 inches

  • Rake: 27.5 degrees

  • Trail: 3.2 inches

  • Seat height: 30.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 quarts

  • Estimate fuel consumption: 110 mpg

  • Curb weight: 236 pounds

COLORS

  • Grasshopper Green

  • Nut Brown

  • Ranger Green

  • Red

  • Icon (optional)

  • Viper Urban Camo (optional)

2022 Honda Navi Price: $1807 MSRP

2022 Honda Navi Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR