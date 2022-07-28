2022 Honda Navi Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Ride Review, and 27 Photos]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—the comfortable supersport machine that is as capable on the racetrack as it is on the street. Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.

In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena finally gets to ride the Aprilia RS 660 at Laguna Seca no less—pretty much the perfect track environment for Aprilia’s brilliant middleweight sport bike. However, having said that, everyone acknowledges that the RS660 an awesome motorcycle on the road—but it’s not a supersport machine, so could it be just a little out of its depth on the track?

In the second segment, I chat with another one of my good buddies and riding friends from Honda—Mike Snyder. Mike was in the marketing department at Honda for several years before he retired a couple years ago. His insights into a couple of the models and technologies developed during his tenure are interesting to hear. He’s also quite the rider himself—an ex-club racer who although he’s hung up his racing leathers, he’s now a guy who really enjoys his foreign touring exploits too.

So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

If you’re interested to watch a quick video on the Honda RC213V-S on track, click here