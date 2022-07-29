Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit Review [Save Your Motorcycle’s Finish]

By
Neil Wyenn
-

When I purchased my gloss black Yamaha Venture in 2012, the paint was pristine. I have been very careful to cover painted parts when working near them, and clean bug guts off as soon as I reach my destination. Unfortunately, I have had some “Oh, heck!” accidents. I scratched my side bag lid by not raising my wife’s cup holder enough, and I rode too long with a magnetic tank bag attached to my gas tank. That leads us to a Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit review.

Initially, I was reluctant to try the kit for fear of damaging my paint even more than I had done to it myself. Regardless, I took the leap to see if it really does work as promoted.

I tried it on two scratches on my Venture, and the only scratch on my black 2021 Hyundai Ionic. The paint on my always-garaged Venture is now 15 years old and has been through desert windstorms and other weather calamities, so it is no longer pristine. The scratches I inflicted on it really stood out, so I looked forward to the prospect of not having to look at them anymore.

Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit: Yamaha Venture Bag
Venture bag before

I started on the top of my Venture side bag. The instructions say to wet sand gently with the included 3000 grit sandpaper for no more than 15 seconds. I didn’t press hard and counted fast to 13 on the sanding.

Next, I applied the #1 Repair scratch removal paste, rubbing hard for about two minutes.

Venture bag after

Per instructions, I washed off the #1 Repair residue and applied the #2 Finish until it vanished into the supplied polishing cloth. The “Oh, heck!” was gone! I wish I had bought the Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit 10 years ago when I made that scratch.

I then moved on to the right side of the tank, near the seat.

Venture tank before

I may have been a little overzealous with the 3000 grit sandpaper. So, I applied the #1 Repair twice, and finished with the #2 Finish. Happily, the area with the scratches now looks the same as the rest of the paint on the tank.

Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit: Yamaha Venture tank
Venture tank after

The next job was a double scratch on the Hyundai’s driver’s side passenger door. I don’t know how it happened, but it was just there one day.

Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit Review: Price
Hyundai door before

I did the same—sandpaper, #1 Repair, and #2 Finish. The lower scratch all but disappeared. While the top scratch was diminished by 50 percent, it didn’t eliminate it—the gash is probably too deep. The Quixx kit definitely reduced two scratches to a barely noticeable single scratch.

Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit Review: MSRP
Hyundai door after

For $17 MSRP and probably 10 or more scratch applications, the Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit is a smart try before doing a repaint. It has its limitations—do not use it on ceramic paint, for example. However, for those “Oh, heck!” scratches on just about any other paint that didn’t reach into the primer, it can help make that annoying scratch fade out of sight. If it doesn’t happen to work on that deep scratch you are hoping to eliminate, it will probably remove others that will inevitably arrive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR