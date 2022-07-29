Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit Review [Save Your Motorcycle’s Finish]

When I purchased my gloss black Yamaha Venture in 2012, the paint was pristine. I have been very careful to cover painted parts when working near them, and clean bug guts off as soon as I reach my destination. Unfortunately, I have had some “Oh, heck!” accidents. I scratched my side bag lid by not raising my wife’s cup holder enough, and I rode too long with a magnetic tank bag attached to my gas tank. That leads us to a Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit review.Initially, I was reluctant to try the kit for fear of damaging my paint even more than I had done to it myself. Regardless, I took the leap to see if it really does work as promoted.
I tried it on two scratches on my Venture, and the only scratch on my black 2021 Hyundai Ionic. The paint on my always-garaged Venture is now 15 years old and has been through desert windstorms and other weather calamities, so it is no longer pristine. The scratches I inflicted on it really stood out, so I looked forward to the prospect of not having to look at them anymore.I started on the top of my Venture side bag. The instructions say to wet sand gently with the included 3000 grit sandpaper for no more than 15 seconds. I didn’t press hard and counted fast to 13 on the sanding.Next, I applied the #1 Repair scratch removal paste, rubbing hard for about two minutes.Per instructions, I washed off the #1 Repair residue and applied the #2 Finish until it vanished into the supplied polishing cloth. The “Oh, heck!” was gone! I wish I had bought the Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit 10 years ago when I made that scratch.I then moved on to the right side of the tank, near the seat.I may have been a little overzealous with the 3000 grit sandpaper. So, I applied the #1 Repair twice, and finished with the #2 Finish. Happily, the area with the scratches now looks the same as the rest of the paint on the tank.The next job was a double scratch on the Hyundai’s driver’s side passenger door. I don’t know how it happened, but it was just there one day.I did the same—sandpaper, #1 Repair, and #2 Finish. The lower scratch all but disappeared. While the top scratch was diminished by 50 percent, it didn’t eliminate it—the gash is probably too deep. The Quixx kit definitely reduced two scratches to a barely noticeable single scratch.For $17 MSRP and probably 10 or more scratch applications, the Quixx Paint Scratch Remover Kit is a smart try before doing a repaint. It has its limitations—do not use it on ceramic paint, for example. However, for those “Oh, heck!” scratches on just about any other paint that didn’t reach into the primer, it can help make that annoying scratch fade out of sight. If it doesn’t happen to work on that deep scratch you are hoping to eliminate, it will probably remove others that will inevitably arrive.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—the comfortable supersport machine that is as capable on the racetrack as it is on the street. Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena finally gets to ride the Aprilia RS 660 at Laguna Seca no less—pretty much the perfect track environment for Aprilia’s brilliant middleweight sport bike. However, having said that, everyone acknowledges that the RS660 an awesome motorcycle on the road—but it’s not a supersport machine, so could it be just a little out of its depth on the track?
In the second segment, I chat with another one of my good buddies and riding friends from Honda—Mike Snyder. Mike was in the marketing department at Honda for several years before he retired a couple years ago. His insights into a couple of the models and technologies developed during his tenure are interesting to hear. He’s also quite the rider himself—an ex-club racer who although he’s hung up his racing leathers, he’s now a guy who really enjoys his foreign touring exploits too.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!