2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Colors]

The venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650 is back for 2023 with a new electronic rider aid—adjustable traction control. The rest of this popular upright and faired sportbike is unchanged from last year. Now in its 17th year, the friendly sportbike has enjoyed a steady stream of improvements, making the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 more rideable than ever.

The easy-to-handle, yet still fun to ride, 649cc parallel twin is an excellent platform for sharpening a newer rider’s sport-riding skills. While the suspension damping is non-adjustable, it works well with the steel trellis frame. The result is a motorcycle that handles predictably, as we have found out when testing the Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires provide reliable traction and good durability, while the 17-inch wheels offer many upgrade paths. The triple-disc brakes are strong, without being touchy. If you get the KRT Edition, Bosch 9.1M ABS is a $400 option.

The new traction control has two settings, plus off. A 4.3-inch TFT display keeps the rider apprised of settings and other pertinent data. The dash can be linked to a smartphone via Bluetooth for use with Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

Like everything else, the price of the Ninja 650 has been creeping up. However, the base 2023 Kawasaki Nina 650 is still available for under $8k.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm

Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slip and assist functions

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: High-tensile steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ two-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc

ABS: Bosch 9.1M optional w/ KRT Edition

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 3.9 degrees

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons

Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)

COLORS

Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony

Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Flat Raw Graystone / Ebony

Lime Green/Ebony Kawasaki Racing Team [KRT] Edition

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Prices: $7999 (standard); $8199 (KRT Edition); $8599 (ABS KRT Edition)

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Photo Gallery