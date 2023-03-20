2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Colors]

The venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650 is back for 2023 with a new electronic rider aid—adjustable traction control. The rest of this popular upright and faired sportbike is unchanged from last year. Now in its 17th year, the friendly sportbike has enjoyed a steady stream of improvements, making the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 more rideable than ever.
The easy-to-handle, yet still fun to ride, 649cc parallel twin is an excellent platform for sharpening a newer rider’s sport-riding skills. While the suspension damping is non-adjustable, it works well with the steel trellis frame. The result is a motorcycle that handles predictably, as we have found out when testing the Kawasaki Ninja 650.
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires provide reliable traction and good durability, while the 17-inch wheels offer many upgrade paths. The triple-disc brakes are strong, without being touchy. If you get the KRT Edition, Bosch 9.1M ABS is a $400 option.
The new traction control has two settings, plus off. A 4.3-inch TFT display keeps the rider apprised of settings and other pertinent data. The dash can be linked to a smartphone via Bluetooth for use with Kawasaki’s Rideology app.
Like everything else, the price of the Ninja 650 has been creeping up. However, the base 2023 Kawasaki Nina 650 is still available for under $8k.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slip and assist functions
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: High-tensile steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ two-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc
- ABS: Bosch 9.1M optional w/ KRT Edition
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 degrees
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)
COLORS
- Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony
- Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Flat Raw Graystone / Ebony
- Lime Green/Ebony Kawasaki Racing Team [KRT] Edition
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Prices: $7999 (standard); $8199 (KRT Edition); $8599 (ABS KRT Edition)