2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Lineup First Look (22 Fast Facts + Photos)

This is a big year for the Panigale V4, with significant updates to the superbike. The chassis, transmission, aerodynamics, electronics, and ergonomics are all updated on the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 lineup, which consists of a standard version and the higher-end S edition. There are plenty of changes, so settle in.
- Although the Desmosedici Stradale motor is unchanged, the transmission and electronics have changed its performance. Ducati is making a push to make the Panigale V4 more track-focused than ever to give it an edge in the production-based World Superbike Championship.
- The new transmission ratios come from the Panigale V4 R, which is the basis of the World Superbike racing platform for Ducati. First gear is 11.6 percent higher than last year, with second gear rising 5.6 percent. This makes first gear more usable on the track, and tightens the gap between first, second, and third gears for improved acceleration and quickshifter operation. At the other end, sixth gear is 1.8 percent higher to give the latest Panigale V4 a higher top speed.
- There are four power modes for the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4, and they are all-new. You get a choice of Full, High, Medium, and Low—no fluffy naming conventions—and they fundamentally change the performance of the Desmosedici Stradale.
- Full mode means business. Ducati unleashes the V4 in Full mode, with unrestrained power and throttle response in all but first gear. Be prepared to have a highly sensitive throttle hand if you plan on exploiting Full mode’s barely restricted potential.
- High and Medium modes are designed for mere mortals. Ducati gives each gear its own power curve in High and Medium modes with a nod toward usability.
- For street riders, Low mode pads things down. Maximum horsepower in Low mode is “only” 150 horsepower, while the focus is on easy managing of the throttle.
- To further personalize the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 power modes, the electronics suite is extensive and customizable. You get the latest versions of ABS (three levels) and the control group—traction (seven levels), slide (two levels), wheelie (defeatable), launch (3 levels), quickshifting, and engine braking. Thanks to a six-axis IMU, cornering awareness is part of the electronic aids package.
- In addition to the four power modes, there are also four riding modes—Race A, Race B, Sport, and Street.
- Race A mode is for racing. You get the Full power mode, and light influence of the control functions. ABS is front-wheel only in Race A.
- Also track-oriented, Race B mode is designed for track days, endurance competition, newer track riders, and low-grip surfaces. Torque production is padded down for the three lowest gears, and the electronics do more to correct for rider error.
- Sport mode ramps up the electronic aids, and adds a few functions to the mix. There’s still 210 horsepower on tap, though the rider will get bailed out more often. Slide by Brake is there to help prevent high-sides, and rear-wheel lift mitigation keeps the Panigale V4 stable.
- Ducati acknowledges reality with the Street mode. Power tops out at 150 horsepower, and the throttle response is progressive rather than brutally direct. All the control features are set for increased sensitivity. It might take a bit of ego management to use the Street mode, even though it might provide the fastest real-world performance on public roads.
- The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 gets MotoGP-inspired updates. The wings are thinner and smaller to reduce unwanted drag. However, the 81 pounds of downforce at 186 mph remains unchanged. Venting is changed to improve cooling, including a vent to prevent the quickshifter sensor from overheating when getting thrashed at the track.
- The ergonomics have been updated to reduce rider fatigue and enhance control. The seat is flatter, with a new finish that allows better rider movement, while lessening unwanted rider weight transfer forward during braking. There’s also a new fuel tank. It holds an extra quart or so, making it easier for the rider to grip the tank during brutal deceleration. Finally, the rider sits more “in” the Panigale V4 than last year for improved high-speed rider aerodynamics.
- Ducati raised the Panigale V4s swingarm pivot by four millimeters. According to Ducati engineers, this change reduces squatting coming out of corners and improves the ability to change direction.
- The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets new Öhlins semi-active suspension and a matching Öhlins electronic steering damper. The new Öhlins NPX 25/30 fork uses pressurization to reduce cavitation, with compression and rebound damping handled in different fork legs, and the spring rate is bumped up a bit. The Öhlins TTX36 shock returns unchanged from last year. The Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 software keeps the semi-active suspension on its toes. The suspension can be adjusted in virtual clicks—32 for the fork, 10 for the shock—in a fixed mode for those who don’t want the semi-active adjustments while riding. In the semi-active mode, the rider can use Öhlins’ descriptive objective-based settings choices, which Ducati calls “intuitive.” Also, when using the riding modes, the semi-active suspension changes its behavior accordingly.
- The standard Panigale V4 has a Showa Big Piston 43mm fork, with Sachs providing the shock and steering damper. We’re well-acquainted with these high-quality, fully adjustable units.
- You’ll find five-spoke cast-aluminum wheels on the standard Panigale V4, with the S getting lighter three-spoke forged aluminum wheels. In both cases, the ribs are shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires.
- The dash offers a new Track Evo info mode. It has a split-screen mode that keeps track of the rider aids on one half, with the other half showing a stopwatch, laps completed, and speed. The optional Ducati Lap Timer GPS accumulates even more information, along with the Ducati Data Analyser + GPS. Hey, Ducati told you that the new Panigale V4 is about track time. On the other hand, the optional Ducati Multimedia System means you can take that incoming call while negotiating Turn 15 at Misano.
- Ducati Centro Stile took care of the new graphics and new seat. The V4 S gets a two-tone perch.
- There’s a new optional Ducati/Akrapovič titanium exhaust system that adds 18 horsepower to the output and saves 11 pounds, while keeping the sound below 105 dB. If sound is no object, the already available 109 dB titanium exhaust cuts over 13 pounds.
- The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S arrive in North America in February. You’re looking at a $23,295 MSRP for the standard version and $29,995 to get the S.
Studio photograph by Giovanni De Sandre
Track photography by Matteo Cavadini
We have tested the Ducati Panigale V4 S
2022 Ducati Panigale V4 (and V4 S) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 w/ counter-rotating crankshaft
- Displacement: 1103cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5mm
- Maximum power: 210 horsepower @ 12,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 91 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 14.0:1
- Valvetrain: Desmodromic actuation w/ 4vpc
- Fueling: Twin injectors per cylinder
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches (V4 S: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX25/30 pressurized 43mm fork; 4.9 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Sachs shock; 5.1 inches (V4 S: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins TTX36 shock; 5.1 inches)
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum (V4 S: 3-spoke forged aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Semi-floating 330mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema M4.30 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.8 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 438 pounds (V4 S: 431 pounds)
- Color: Ducati Red
2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Price: $23,295 MSRP
2022 Ducati Panigale V4 S Price: $29,995 MSRP