2022 Suzuki Katana First Look Sneak Peek (7 Fast Facts)

There’s an updated 2022 Suzuki Katana on the horizon, though it’s not confirmed for the United States—yet. Looking at what happens in the UK is often a sneak preview of what we will be seeing here—usually sooner than later. With that in minder, here’s what’s new for ’22 on the retro-themed upright sportbike.
- The motor gets all sorts of massaging to meet Euro 5 standards. The inline-4’s exterior is unchanged, but inside there are new cams and new valve springs. You might notice the new exhaust, though the updated airbox is easy to miss.
- The 2022 Suzuki Katana’s peak output is unchanged at 150 horsepower. However, it now takes 11,000 rpm to get there, compared to 10k on the previous Katana.
- Despite the horsepower arriving later in the rev range, Suzuki claims a “broader spread of torque across the rev range than the preceding model.”
- A ride-by-wire system manages the motor of the latest Katana. There are three modes, all offer full power with the delivery differentiating between them.
- A quickshifter is now standard. The six-speed transmission works with a clutch offering both assist and slipper functionality.
- The color LCD dash is updated with a night mode.
- The 2022 Suzuki Katana won’t be making a personal appearance on dealer showroom floors until the spring. That arrival window is for the UK, as we’re still awaiting US confirmation of these updates. There’s no UK MSRP set yet.
2022 Suzuki Katana Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm
- Displacement: 999cc
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 80 ft/lbs @ 9500 rpm
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
- Fueling: Fuel injection
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport II
- Front tire: 100/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190-/50 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
- Curb weight: 474 pounds
- Colors: Metallic Matt Stellar Blue; Solid Iron Grey
2022 Suzuki Katana Price: £TBA MSRP
2022 Suzuki Katana Photo Gallery