2021 IMS Outdoors NorCal Ultimate Custom Bike Show Winners Named

We have eight extraordinary motorcycles to show you. They’re all winners and runners up in the opening round of the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show at the Progressive IMS Outdoors Northern California event at Sonoma Raceway. Here are the winners, as photographed by Manny Pandya of Manny Pandya Photography.

Custom Classic

Untitled Motorcycles’ restomod 1975 Moto Guzzi Supernaturale won the Custom Classic class. Built by Hugo Eccles, it has a handmade aluminum fuel tank, and Brembo calipers radially mounted to an inverted fork. This stripped-down design resulted in a 23 percent weight loss. Dave Kelly built the 1938 Harley-Davidson Flathead runner-up with fat tires and a springer front end for the hardtail frame.

Custom Street

This 2004 Harley-Davidson Softail has a sidecar added, along with paint by Art Himsl of Art Himsl’s Custom Paint Studio. Daniel Stern is the builder, and pretty much everything on the sidecar was built by hand. Unfortunately, the photo doesn’t show the sidecar’s wood flooring and polished belly pan, but we still get to see a fantastic exhaust system and bronze powdercoated engine. Runner up in the class was a 2003 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard built by Ricky Bray at RKB Kustom Speed and owned by Phil Susoev—check out that front wheel and the handlebar.

Freestyle

Old-school chopper fans will love this 1976 Harley-Davidson built by Gino and Denise Ilacqua at Jezebel Customs, and painted by Shane Leasure at Leasure Lines Customs. There was a tie for the #2 position in the Freestyle class, and the two builds couldn’t be more different. Dave Kelly scored again, this time with a Shovelhead H-D. Sharing the runner-up spot is a minimalist electric supermoto custom—the 2018 Sur-Ron Light Bee built by Andrew Harris.

People’s Choice

The customer is always right, and Joe Stoesser took the People’s Choice award home thanks to The Dream Team—his name for his custom 1994 Harley-Davidson FXR. A local, Stoesser built in a one-car garage in San Francisco. It features hand engravings on the exhaust and valve covers that took hundreds of hours to accomplish. Don’t miss the custom tube swingarm, candy paint, and nickel-plated frame.