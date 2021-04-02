2021 IMS Outdoors Schedule Latest Look: 8 Destinations for Motorcyclists

By
Don Williams
-

After the COVID-19 response of various government entities caused the cancellation of many Progressive International Motorcycle Show events, the IMS folks have reinvented the two-wheel show. Rather than move from one indoor convention center to another in the winter and spring, the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors tour moves to roof-free venues and becomes a summer-to-fall run.

The 2021 IMS Outdoors schedule starts at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif. onthe July 9-11 weekend, and finishes up on Halloween weekend at Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. In-between, the tour visits Northern California, Illinois, New York City, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida. An earlier-planned stop in Colorado has been canceled.

Harley-Davidson, Indian, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, and Zero will be at the 2021 IMS Outdoors event, displaying their wide variety of motorcycles. Beta, a fast-growing boutique Italian brand that specializes in off-road and observed trials motorcycles, will be part of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show for the first time.

Other two-wheels are also getting in the act, including the electrified Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike. Also, Miles Board will be there with its line of electric skateboards.

Apparel and accessory companies have always been a big part of the IMS Experience, and there’s an impressive list for 2021:

  • Arai Helmets

  • Cycle Gear

  • Enginehawk (a new apparel brand launching April 27)

  • Explorify Rentals & Tours

  • HJC Helmets

  • J&P Cycles

  • Liqui Moly

  • Michelin

  • National Cycle

  • Ruroc Helmets

  • Yuasa

In contrast to the more business-like atmosphere in the convention center IMS events of the past, IMS Outdoors will have a festival feel that will be more interactively experiential.

2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Schedule

  • July 9-11: Irvine, CA; FivePoint Amphitheater

  • July 16-18: Sonoma, CA; Sonoma Raceway

  • August 20-22: Pingree Grove, IL; Goebbert’s Farm

  • Sep. 3-5: Brooklyn, NY; Brooklyn Army Terminal

  • Sep. 10-12: Carlisle, PA;  Carlisle Fairgrounds

  • Oct. 1-3: Ft. Worth, TX; Texas Motor Speedway

  • Oct. 8-10: Lebanon, TN;  James L. Ward Agriculture Center

  • Oct. 15-17: Lakeland, FL; Sun ’n Fun Expo Campus

  • Oct. 29-31: Conyers, GA; Georgia International Horse Park

