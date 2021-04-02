2021 IMS Outdoors Schedule Latest Look: 8 Destinations for Motorcyclists

Harley-Davidson, Indian, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, and Zero will be at the 2021 IMS Outdoors event, displaying their wide variety of motorcycles. Beta, a fast-growing boutique Italian brand that specializes in off-road and observed trials motorcycles, will be part of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show for the first time.Other two-wheels are also getting in the act, including the electrified Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike. Also, Miles Board will be there with its line of electric skateboards.Apparel and accessory companies have always been a big part of the IMS Experience, and there’s an impressive list for 2021:
- Arai Helmets
- Cycle Gear
- Enginehawk (a new apparel brand launching April 27)
- Explorify Rentals & Tours
- HJC Helmets
- J&P Cycles
- Liqui Moly
- Michelin
- National Cycle
- Ruroc Helmets
- Yuasa
2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Schedule
- July 9-11: Irvine, CA; FivePoint Amphitheater
- July 16-18: Sonoma, CA; Sonoma Raceway
- August 20-22: Pingree Grove, IL; Goebbert’s Farm
- Sep. 3-5: Brooklyn, NY; Brooklyn Army Terminal
- Sep. 10-12: Carlisle, PA; Carlisle Fairgrounds
- Oct. 1-3: Ft. Worth, TX; Texas Motor Speedway
- Oct. 8-10: Lebanon, TN; James L. Ward Agriculture Center
- Oct. 15-17: Lakeland, FL; Sun ’n Fun Expo Campus
- Oct. 29-31: Conyers, GA; Georgia International Horse Park