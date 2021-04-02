Pro Circuit’s Mitch Payton Secures Parnelli “Kawasaki” Jones Dyna-Mite

After securing a Dyna-Mite, Payton tapped Norm Bigelow to restore the vintage Kawasaki to showroom condition. It is difficult to imagine a better choice, as Bigelow worked in the Kawasaki R&D Racing Department for 30 years, is a member of the Pro Circuit Race Team, and is the curator of the Kawasaki Heritage Hall Corporate Museum. Bigelow does all this, and calls himself “semi-retired.”Someone remembered the Jones connection to the 1971 Kawasaki Dyna-Mite. The Dyna-Mite’s gas tank and brochure were sent to Jones, who provided his autograph to the historical vehicle and document.The Dyna-Mite was a family-oriented mini. The fold-down handlebars made it possible to transport the motorcycle in the trunk of a car—leakproof gas and oil tank caps helped, along with it weighing just 121 pounds. The diminutive Kawasaki had full suspension, with external-spring fork legs. A centrifugal clutch made it easy for new riders to get going, and the three-speed transmission gave the street-legal Dyna-Mite a top speed of 40 mph. The 75cc two-stroke motor featured oil-injection, which Kawasaki dubbed Superlube.Next up on Payton’s to-get list for the 1971 Kawasaki Dyna-Mite is the autographed photo of Jones and his Johnny Lightning car that dealers were handing out to prospective buyers. If you have one, you might let Payton know!
