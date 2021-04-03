2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup First Look: 6 Models (7 Fast Facts)

By
Don Williams
-
2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup: CRF450RWE
2022 Honda CRF450RWE

In an unusually early announcement, Honda has revealed the details of its six-motorcycle lineup of CRF450s. The 2022 Honda CRF450 lineup consists of three motocrossers (CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450R-S), two off-road motorcycles (CRF450RX and CRF450X), and a dual-sport model (CRF450RL).

2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup: CRF450R
2022 Honda CRF450R

  1. Three models—CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX—get changes for 2022. These are Honda premier racers, and they get new ECU settings for better low-rpm performance, and new suspension valving to keep the chassis higher in the stroke.

2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup: CRF450RX
2022 Honda CRF450RX

  1. The off-road racing 2022 Honda CRF450RX continues to have ECU and suspension settings different from those on the CRF450R and CRF450RWE motocrossers. The CRF450RX is designed for GNCC, NGPC, and WORCS racing, while the R and RWE are ready for supercross and motocross.

CRF450R-S
2022 Honda CRF450R-S

  1. The 2022 Honda CRF450R-S is a “new” model. For 2021, Honda was still offering the 2020 CRF450R for sale at a lowered price. As the motocross bike returns unchanged, that strategy must have been a success. For 2022, it gets a never-before-used model name—the Honda CRF450R-S. If you’re satisfied with 2020 technology, the CRF450R-S delivers it at a price $1000 less than the 2022 CRF450R.

CRF450X
2022 Honda CRF450X

  1. There are no changes for the 2022 Honda CRF450X trailbike and CRF450RL dual-sport bike. Keep in mind that, although it is a trailbike off the showroom floor, the CRF450X can be modified into a high-performance desert racer thanks to its six-speed gearbox. With Justin Jones, Justin Morgan, and Mark Samuels aboard an SLR Honda CRF450X, the motorcycle won the 30th edition of the Baja 1000.

CRF450RL
2022 Honda CRF450RL

  1. Honda is staggering the release dates of the 2022 CRF450s:

  • May: CRF450R and CRF450RL

  • June: CRF450X

  • July: CRF450RX

  • August: CRF450RWE

  • September: CRF450R-S

  1. There are a wide variety of prices in the 2022 CRF450 lineup:

  • 2022 Honda CRF450R-S: $8599 MSRP

  • 2022 Honda CRF450R: $9599

  • 2022 Honda CRF450X: $9799

  • 2022 Honda CRF450RX: $9899

  • 2022 Honda CRF450RL: $9999

  • 2022 Honda CRF450RWE: $12,399

  1. Color selection is easy with the 2022 Honda CRF450s. If you buy one, it’s red. However, the CRF450R-S has 20-style graphics without any blue.

2022 Honda CRF450R (and CRF450RWE and CRF450RX) Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: 4-stroke single

  • Displacement: 450cc

  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm

  • Compression ratio: 13.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet-multiplate

  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.2 inches (CRF450RWE: Titanium nitride coating on the sliders)

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback shock; 12.4 inches

  • Rims: D.I.D (CRF450RWE: D.I.D LX-X)

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33 (CRF450RX: Dunlop Geomax AT81)

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (CRF450RX: 90/90 x 21)

  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (CRF450RX: 120/90 x 18)

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

  • Rake: 27.7 degrees

  • Trail: 4.5 inches

  • Seat height: 38.0 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons (CRF450RX: 2.1 gallons)

  • Curb weight: 244 pounds (CRF450RX: 251 pounds)

  • Color: Red

PRICES

  • 2022 Honda CRF450R Price: $9599 MSRP

  • 2022 Honda CRF450RWE Price: $12,399  

  • 2022 Honda CRF450RX Price: $9899 

We have tested the Honda CRF450R and CRF450RWE.

2022 Honda CRF450R-S Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: 4-stroke single

  • Displacement: 450cc

  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm

  • Compression ratio: 13.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.0 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 12.4 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.4 inches

  • Rake: 27.2 degrees

  • Trail: 4.6 inches

  • Seat height: 37.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons

  • Curb weight: 247 pounds

  • Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF450R-S Price: $8599 

We have tested the Honda CRF450R-S.

2022 Honda CRF450RL (and CRF450X) Specs

ENGINE

  • ​​Motor: 4-stroke single

  • ​​Displacement: 450cc

  • ​​Bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

  • ​​Compression ratio: 12.0:1

  • ​​Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

  • ​​Starting: Electric

  • ​​Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiple w/ six springs

  • ​​Final drive: 520 sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • ​​Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

  • ​​Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm inverted Showa fork; 12.0 inches

  • ​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 11.8 inches

  • ​​​​Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC GP21 (450X: Dunlop Geomax MX52)

  • ​​Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC GP22  (450X: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax MX52)

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ​​Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • ​​Wheelbase: 58.9 inches (450X: 58.7 inches)

  • ​​Rake: 28.5 degrees (450X: 28.6 degrees)

  • ​​Trail: 4.8 inches (450X: 5.6 inches)

  • ​​Seat height: 37.2 inches (450X: 37.9)

  • ​​Ground clearance: 12.6 inches (450X: 13.1 inches)

  • ​​Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

  • ​​​​Curb weight: 291 pounds (450X: 275 pounds)

  • Color: Red

PRICES

  • ​​2022 Honda CRF450RL Price: $9999 MSRP

  • 2022 Honda CRF450X Price: $9799 MSRP

We have tested the Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X.

