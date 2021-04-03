2022 Honda CRF450 Lineup First Look: 6 Models (7 Fast Facts)

In an unusually early announcement, Honda has revealed the details of its six-motorcycle lineup of CRF450s. The 2022 Honda CRF450 lineup consists of three motocrossers (CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450R-S), two off-road motorcycles (CRF450RX and CRF450X), and a dual-sport model (CRF450RL).
Three models—CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX—get changes for 2022. These are Honda premier racers, and they get new ECU settings for better low-rpm performance, and new suspension valving to keep the chassis higher in the stroke.
The off-road racing 2022 Honda CRF450RX continues to have ECU and suspension settings different from those on the CRF450R and CRF450RWE motocrossers. The CRF450RX is designed for GNCC, NGPC, and WORCS racing, while the R and RWE are ready for supercross and motocross.
The 2022 Honda CRF450R-S is a “new” model. For 2021, Honda was still offering the 2020 CRF450R for sale at a lowered price. As the motocross bike returns unchanged, that strategy must have been a success. For 2022, it gets a never-before-used model name—the Honda CRF450R-S. If you’re satisfied with 2020 technology, the CRF450R-S delivers it at a price $1000 less than the 2022 CRF450R.
There are no changes for the 2022 Honda CRF450X trailbike and CRF450RL dual-sport bike. Keep in mind that, although it is a trailbike off the showroom floor, the CRF450X can be modified into a high-performance desert racer thanks to its six-speed gearbox. With Justin Jones, Justin Morgan, and Mark Samuels aboard an SLR Honda CRF450X, the motorcycle won the 30th edition of the Baja 1000.
Honda is staggering the release dates of the 2022 CRF450s:
May: CRF450R and CRF450RL
June: CRF450X
July: CRF450RX
August: CRF450RWE
September: CRF450R-S
There are a wide variety of prices in the 2022 CRF450 lineup:
2022 Honda CRF450R-S: $8599 MSRP
2022 Honda CRF450R: $9599
2022 Honda CRF450X: $9799
2022 Honda CRF450RX: $9899
2022 Honda CRF450RL: $9999
2022 Honda CRF450RWE: $12,399
Color selection is easy with the 2022 Honda CRF450s. If you buy one, it’s red. However, the CRF450R-S has 20-style graphics without any blue.
2022 Honda CRF450R (and CRF450RWE and CRF450RX) Specs
ENGINE
Motor: 4-stroke single
Displacement: 450cc
Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
Compression ratio: 13.5:1
Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
Starting: Electric
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet-multiplate
Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted 49mm fork; 12.2 inches (CRF450RWE: Titanium nitride coating on the sliders)