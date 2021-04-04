BAAK USA Workshop Opens: New Custom Motorcycle Shop in Burbank

By
Don Williams
-

In October 2020, we showed you the fantastic BAAK Triumph Bonneville 1200 Moon. It is an impressive custom from Lyon, France. While we were doing this story, BAAK told us that the company was planning to expand its operations to include a workshop in the United States. Despite all the difficulties presented due to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, the 7200 square-foot BAAK USA Workshop is now open in Burbank, Calif., though by appointment only.

“For us French people, the USA stands for freedom, great spaces, and a reservoir of creative energy for motorcycles enthusiasts,” BAAK founder Rémi Reguin explains. “It clearly reaffirmed our will for opening a venue closer to our American friends.”

BAAK USA Workshop: Burbank

BAAK quietly opened the Burbank branch late in 2020, working a bit under the radar. BAAK USA is already working on ten customer orders, with Laura Favier at the helm as manager. BAAK specializes in custom motorcycles based on the BMW R nineT, Moto Guzzi V7s and V9s, Royal Enfields, and Triumph’s Modern Classics. Since 2013, BAAK has built over 150 custom motorcycles for discerning clients.

In addition to building bespoke custom motorcycles, BAAK also sells parts worldwide so people can customize their own bikes. Also, BAAK promotes itself as a lifestyle brand with t-shirts, jackets, and caps. BAAK USA has already promoted itself with a desert ride that showcases both its motorcycles and BAAK apparel.

BAAK USA Workshop Opens: Custom Motorcycles

Back at the home office in France, an exciting development due this year is BAAK Adventures. These will be six-day rides on “a mix between off-road trails and iconic roads, an off-the-grid glamping experience.” While that might not appear to be something out of the ordinary, the tours will be on BAAK custom motorcycles specifically designed for each tour. The tour group is limited to ten travelers, along with the BAAK crew.

BAAK USA Workshop Opens + Desert Ride Photo Gallery

