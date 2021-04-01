2022 Suzuki Burgman 400 First Look: Motor and Electronics Updates

The 2022 Suzuki Burgman 400 gets a new twin-plug cylinder head, with the plugs firing together. Suzuki tells us that the new head gives the scooter’s powerplant a “strong power delivery, increases combustion efficiency, and aids fuel consumption.” There’s also a new piston to augment the other updates.At the end of the exhaust process is a cleaner two-catalyst system that supersedes the old single-cat setup.When these changes are combined, the Suzuki insider told us that the updated engine has “well balanced low-midrange torque with improved throttle control.” To handle the difference in power delivery, the latest Burgman 400 scooter gets traction control.Deceleration has been made safer by a new ABS package that is slightly lighter.While sitting on the new Burgman 400, you’ll notice that it has an updated dash. Carryover features include one-touch starting, LED lighting, 42 liters of storage under the seat, six liters of cargo space in the fairing, and a 12V socket for device charging. Security comes in the form of the Suzuki Advanced Immobilizer System, and a chain gate through the bodywork that allows a chain to be run around the frame.The UK editions of the 2022 Suzuki Burgman 400 will have blue wheels, along with your choice of Matte Silver, Matte Black, and Iron Gray paint. There’s no word on the price, and England will be getting the new Burgman in the Sumer.We have tested the Suzuki Burgman 400.
